Nicolas Pepe to undergo Trabzonspor medical as Arsenal exit beckons for £72m flop

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has travelled to Turkey as he closes in on a move to Trabzonspor.

The two clubs were on Friday morning finalising the terms of a deal as Pepe’s disappointing spell in north London comes to an end.

The Ivory Coast international has one year left on his contract at Arsenal and is not part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Pepe spent last season on loan at French club Nice and the Gunners have been looking to offload him all summer.

He was unable to find a move before the transfer window shut across much of Europe on September 1, but has been given a lifeline by the Turkish window remaining open until next week.

Pepe has now flown out to Trabzon and filmed a video during the flight wearing the club’s shirt.

“I came here to become a champion and achieve success,” he said.

Bordo-Mavi formasıyla Nicolas Pepe geliyor 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CG5Q3nhvUG — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) September 7, 2023

Pepe, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a then club-record fee of £72million, is due to undergo a medical with Trabzonspor on Friday.