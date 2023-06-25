Nicolas Jackson passes Chelsea medical as Kai Havertz heads to Arsenal

Nicolas Jackson has completed his Chelsea medical ahead of his move from Villarreal.

Chelsea have agreed to pay around £30million for the 22-year-old striker, who has agreed personal terms over a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson is set to become Chelsea’s second signing of the summer after Christopher Nkunku completed his £53m switch from RB Leipzig earlier this week.

Chelsea want to bolster their frontline for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino and identified Jackson as a cheaper alternative to £100m-rated Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 38 games for Villarreal last season and finished the season in blistering form, scoring nine goals in eight La Liga matches.

Chelsea have agreed a £65m deal to sell Kai Havertz to Arsenal and they are trying to offload both Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they revamp their forward line.

Jackson will link up with the Chelsea squad in pre-season when Pochettino will take a close look at him ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.