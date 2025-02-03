Nicolas Gonzalez: Man City set to complete fourth January transfer after striking 'agreement' for £48.9m deal

Incoming: Nico Gonzalez is poised to join Man City. (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City are closing in on a £49.8million deal to sign Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old is set to join the Premier League champions after an agreement in principle was finally reached following days of negotiations.

It is understood that Gonzalez has been granted permission by Porto to travel to Manchester and undergo a medical ahead of signing a contract with City.

The club are making a move for Gonzalez to provide cover for Rodri who is not expected to feature again this season after suffering an ACL injury last September which required surgery.

Should this deal go through before tonight's deadline then the Spaniard will become City's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush have been recruited in an attempt to give Man City a boost for the second half of the season.

On using the January transfer window to bolster the squad, manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-Arsenal press conference last Friday: “The Club decided to bring in extra an player in the final third with talent, scoring, running, assists, set pieces.

Manchester City have already announced the signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt (Manchester City)

"I think except for Aymeric Laporte, we never went to winter transfer. Always we want to go to the end but it’s an exceptional situation, this season is exceptional for many things. We should intervene to finish the season as best as possible.

"Players don’t come for six months, they come for four, five, six years if everything is going well. That’s why we went there. Financially we are stable from last seasons, now we are in net profit for the past five seasons.

"Financially the club has moved well in the last five years, in terms of sales and players making an incredible performance to win what we won."