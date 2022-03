Nicolas Ghesquière Plays With Androgynous Tailoring in Louis Vuitton's FW22 Line

While his previous shows centered on a specific era, Nicolas Ghesquière turned to a certain developmental period everyone goes through for Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation at Paris Fashion Week -- adolescence.

"There’s a lot riding on kids today, but in young people, [Ghesquière] sees 'inspiring idealism, hope for the future, [and] for a better world,'" the fashion house stated in a press release. Oversized silhouettes dominated the runway, along with dresses layered over chunky sweaters. Ghesquière also presented his own take on androgynous tailoring as seen on the bulky outerwear paired with collared shirts and ties. Elsewhere, the designer mixed prints and patterns, while rugby shirts were placed over flowy evening dresses.

Take a closer look at Louis Vuitton's FW22 collection above and watch the full show below.