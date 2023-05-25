Nicolas Ghesquière Does Seaside Baroque Athleisure for Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Just a few weeks after debuting Pre-Fall 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière hit the road again — this time, to a small private island on Lake Maggiore in Italy called Isola Bella, to stage the latest of many epic destination runway shows.

There, models were filmed walking through lush gardens with the Italian baroque Palazzo Borromeo and the aforementioned lake creating quite the impressive (if a tad gloomy, weather-wise) backdrop for Ghesquière's Cruise 2024 designs. The designer seemed to take inspiration from the locale, which was revealed back in March, blending historic elements with modernity, as he's wont to do.

There are track pants, biker shorts, windbreakers, wetsuits and sneakers in technical fabrics and drawstrings with cord locks that give the collection a sporty, athleisure feel. They contrast against more opulent, Baroque-inspired elements, such as stiff collars encircling the neck, wide and puffed-up sleeves, draped bodices, long and flowing skirts widened with special boning. (The dramatic headdresses several models wore also feel aligned with the regal setting.) Meanwhile, shimmering sequins, massive pailettes, and much of the collection's color palette hint at the body of water on which the island sits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cruise being a more commercial, wearable season for most brands, the collection's relaxed energy makes sense — as does its apparent focus on handbags: Nearly every model carried one, including the "archive-inspired" Looping bag, a leather-effect Petit Malle and a GO-14 handbag "reimagined in Borromeo Palazzo-inspired hues," per the brand.

See every look from Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 below.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.