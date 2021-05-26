Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy Parfums Parting Ways

CHANGING COLOR GUARD: Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy Parfums’ artistic director for makeup and colors, will be leaving the house on June 30.

“For more than 20 years, Nicolas Degennes has put his creative audacity, expertise in light and textures, and passion for color at the service of Givenchy makeup,” the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house said in a statement Wednesday. “In close collaboration with the maison’s teams, he participated in the creation of product ranges as surprising as they are desirable, which elevate the makeup to the level of luxury accessory. He thus contributed to the brand’s influence and tremendous international success.”

More from WWD

Romain Spitzer, Givenchy Parfums’ chief executive officer, thanked Degennes for his inventiveness and major influence on the brand’s success. Degennes, in turn, thanked all the teams as he prepares “to explore new horizons.”

No successor to Degennes was mentioned, but it is believed that a new makeup artist will be named for Givenchy Parfums shortly.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Parfums Givenchy Launches Makeup in Animal Crossing

Fresco of Hubert de Givenchy Pops Up in Paris

Huda Kattan Launches No-Makeup Makeup With Glowish

Ami Colé Creates No-Makeup Makeup for Melanin-Rich Skin

Makeup, Fragrance Brands Drive Sampling Evolution

Behind the Scenes of This Year’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar Nominees

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.