Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Sells To Key International Territories – Cannes

Click here to read the full article.

Foresight Unlimited has announced key international territory sales for the Nicolas Cage-led thriller Willy’s Wonderland (working title), including U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany and Latin America. Directed by Kevin Lewis, the film follows The Janitor (Cage), an out-of-towner, who is forced to clean a family entertainment center in exchange for having his car serviced after it breaks down. He, along with some locals, must then survive a hellish night trapped inside with the stars of the center – animatronic characters that have turned evil.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner also star in the pic, which was penned by G.O. Parsons.

More from Deadline

The list of foreign territories includes; UK (Signature Entertainment), Germany & Benelux (Splendid), Latin America (CDC), CIS (Central Partnership), Canada (VVS), Australia (Madman), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Scandinavia (SF Studios), Middle East (Salim Ramia), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Poland (M2), Hong Kong (Pegasus), Taiwan (MovieCloud), Thailand (Sahamongkol), Philippines (Pioneer), Pan Asia Pay TV (Fox-Disney), Vietnam (Rapture Lions Entertainment), India & Singapore (Viswass), Bulgaria & Ex-Yugo (Fifth Element/Blitz), and Iceland (Myndform).

Producers are David Ozer, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, Cage, and Mike Nilon. Mark Damon, David Fannon, and Seth Needle served as executive producers.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.