Nicolas Cage plans to retire from Hollywood

Nicolas Cage might only appear in four more movies before retiring from Hollywood.

Beloved for his colourful performances in Face/Off, Raising Arizona, Adaptation, Con Air and this year's Renfield, the actor was speaking to Vanity Fair when the subject of his future cropped up.

"It's starting to solidify—I'm starting to cement my plan. I may have three or four more movies left in me," he revealed.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Related: Dream Scenario's fart joke led to people missing the next line

"I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, OK, my dad died at 75, I'm going to be turning 60. If I'm lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?"

"It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family," Cage added.

Fortunately for his millions of fans, Cage ditching Hollywood doesn't necessarily spell the end of him in front of the camera, having been inspired by Bryan Cranston's epic Breaking Bad journey on TV.

"Maybe it's time to look at the immersive streaming experience. I don't know. I have to look for the next step and I haven't found it yet," he said.

A24

Related: Nicolas Cage says The Flash cameo was "not what I did"

His latest big-screen release is Dream Scenario, in which the Oscar-winner plays a biology professor who inexplicably starts to appear in people's dreams.

In a Digital Spy exclusive, Cage explained his transformation into Paul Matthews: "A lot of thought went into the look, we wanted to – Kristoffer [Borgli], the director and I – wanted to get it as far away from my own so-called presentation, if you will.

"You weren't thinking about so-called Nic Cage but that it was Paul Matthews, a professor of evolutionary biology who works in a college teaching students. He's an academic, not a movie star, not a rock star. He has no interest in the limelight, has no interest in the spotlight."

You Might Also Like