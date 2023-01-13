Nicolas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'She lit up every room'

Nicolas Cage has shared a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death at 54.

"This is devastating news," the actor said Friday in a statement provided to EW. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

Presley, a singer and songwriter who was the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, died Thursday after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at her ex-husband Danny Keough's home in Calabasas, Calif. Presley and Keough shared two children: son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and daughter Riley Keough, an actress.

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage

L. Busacca/WireImage Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage

Cage and Presley met in 2000 and went official with their romance in 2001, after she split from her fiancé John Oszajca. The couple married Aug. 10, 2002, but filed for divorce a few months later. The divorce was finalized in 2004.

Cage is a big fan of Presley's father, and even channeled the King in his lead performance in David Lynch's 1990 film Wild at Heart. In a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, Cage candidly discussed what connected him with Lisa Marie Presley and why their marriage didn't last very long.

"She comes from an artistic family, I come from an artistic family," Cage said. "She was born with the pressure of an extremely famous name from day one, I was an young actor in Hollywood with the last name Coppola, trying to make it with those pressures."

He continued: "There was a logic to it, there was a sense to it. But oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong in their own personalities and rather intense… you can have a hard time meshing. We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up, getting back together again, breaking up, getting back together again."

Presley's other survivors include her mother, Priscilla Presley, and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Related content: