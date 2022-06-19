Nicolas Batum if he returns to Europe: ‘Maccabi all day’

When asked if he considers playing 1-2 seasons in Europe, Batum responded with the following answer: “I grew up being a big fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv. I don’t know if it’ll happen but if I had to choose one: Maccabi all day,” the 33-year-old tweeted.

Fischer’s reporting, laid out in an online conversation Thursday with Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez, was less certain, which he admitted, but decidedly more interesting. The Bleacher Report writer opened by saying that he has long assumed that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, will all be on the court for training camp. Still… “I’ve been working on the assumption that all three — Kevin, Kyrie, Ben Simmons — will be there for the start of training camp. However, there’s a lot of talk about Kyrie,” he told Gonzalez. “Definitely some talk about whether they are going to figure out a long term relationship.” -via NetsDaily / June 19, 2022

In a couple weeks, Bradley Beal’s future might look a lot clearer. At this point, the Washington star isn’t tipping his hand. When asked Saturday about how he expects the start of free agency to go, he replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.” When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” -via basketballnews.com / June 19, 2022

Kevin O’Connor on James Harden: I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal. -via Spotify / June 19, 2022