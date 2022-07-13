Nicola Wealth’s founder, chairman and CEO awarded EY Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2022 Pacific

Once again, John Nicola has been recognized as a Pacific Regional winner

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

John Nicola

Nicola Wealth founder, chairman and CEO, John Nicola recognized by EY Entrepreneur of the Year for the second time as a Pacific regional Winner.

Vancouver, BC, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC, July 13, 2022 – Nicola Wealth is pleased to share that Chairman and CEO, John Nicola has been named a regional winner in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Pacific program. Since founding Nicola Wealth in 1994, John has earned acknowledgment in this program twice, both in 2011 and 2022. John’s professional story of building one of Canada’s fastest-growing independent wealth management firms from just $80 million and eight employees to over $12 billion in assets under management and 400+ employees, effectively depicts the vision and dedication he applies to his organization.

Seven Pacific division winners, shortlisted from a group of 24 regional finalists, were recognized for transforming our world through unbounded innovation, growth, and prosperity. Nominations were evaluated by a panel of independent judges who assessed the nominees’ contributions to their businesses within the following criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact.

"What stands out about this year's finalists is their ability to capture growth in new or evolving markets," says Lui Petrollini, Entrepreneur of The Year Pacific Program Director. "From infrastructure and meal delivery to talent management and cybersecurity, these organizations are well positioned to respond to consumer and business trends arising from the pandemic — not just surviving but thriving in this new world. We're excited to celebrate their achievements.”



With this recognition, John joins an esteemed group of entrepreneurial leaders of high-growth companies who think and act big to succeed. Winners of regional, national, and international levels of the Entrepreneur of The Year Pacific Program become lifetime members of an esteemed community of multi-industry award winners, granting them access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni across over 60 countries, in addition to extensive support from EY resources and other members of the entrepreneurial community.



“I am honored to be nominated and recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist,” shares winner, John Nicola. “In my years as an entrepreneur and am fortunate to have built a team of talented individuals who share my commitment to growing Nicola Wealth and setting the gold standard for asset management and financial planning services for high-net-worth families and business owners in Canada.”



Now in its 28th year in Canada, the Entrepreneur of The Year program supports, connects, and enables entrepreneurs across Canada as they turn groundbreaking ideas into powerful businesses that deliver national and global impact. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ Award in June 2023.



About John Nicola

A veteran of the financial services industry since 1974, John provides strategic leadership to Nicola Wealth, exercising his passion for providing innovative solutions to clients’ complex problems. His areas of expertise include investment management, estate, and financial planning, as well as business planning with a focus on best practices for wealth building, exit strategies, and shareholder agreements. He is a Founding Member of CALU (Conference for Life Underwriters) and has continued to contribute to the organization.



John currently sits on the Board of Directors at Covenant House. Using his business acumen to help develop and grow this and several other not-for-profit organizations over a number of years including The Pivot Law Society, Canuck Place, and Bulembu International, among others.



Earning recognition as an outstanding leader, in 2011 and 2022, John has been selected as the winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Pacific Region), in 2015 John was named the Winner of Business In Vancouver’s BC CEO of the Year Award – Small-Medium Private Company, in 2016 John was recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired CEOs.



About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and accomplished individuals of all professions. Today, the firm services clients across Canada, with offices in BC and Ontario, and is responsible for over $12.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages and more. Over the years, Nicola Wealth has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies (Platinum Member), Canada’s Top 100 SME Employers, BC’s Top Employers, one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and named Employer of Choice 2022 by Wealth Professional Canada. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com .

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing, and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 140 cities in 50 countries.

