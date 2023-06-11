Nicola Sturgeon's statement in full: 'I know beyond doubt that I am innocent'

Nicola Sturgeon - ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nicola Sturgeon has said her arrest was “both a shock and deeply distressing” and that she “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

In a statement on Twitter, she added that she was grateful that so many people “continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country”.

She said that she should would take a “day or two to process this latest development”, but intends to return to the Scottish Parliament to “continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituents”.

Ms Sturgeon attended a police station “by arrangement” on Sunday morning, where she was arrested at 10.09am and taken into custody by officers as part of Operation Branchform.

Detectives questioned the 52-year-old about “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party” until 5.24pm. She was then released without charge pending further investigation.

Read her statement in full below.

To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing. I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country. Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail. However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing. To the many people who have sent messages of support over these past difficult weeks - including since today’s news broke - thank you for your kindness. Thank you also to my close circle of family and friends who are giving me much-needed strength at this time. Finally, while I will take a day or two to process this latest development, I intend to be back in Parliament soon where I will continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituents to the very best of my ability.

