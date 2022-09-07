Nicola Sturgeon's rent freeze set to expire day before housing costs rise

Sturgeon - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images

A controversial rent freeze in Scotland will do nothing to protect the majority of tenants because it is set to expire one day before their housing costs go up, it has emerged

Those living in properties owned by housing associations or councils - around two thirds of renters in the country - see annual rent increases come into force from April 1, whereas the policy is currently set to be lifted on March 31.

Nicola Sturgeon has been feted in some quarters for the rent freeze plan, which landlords have strongly opposed.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, praised the "bold action" and said he would demand powers to implement a similar scheme in the capital.

However, critics claimed that those in the Scottish social rental sector were being "abandoned" by a policy apparently deliberately timed to exclude them.

As private landlords must give three months' notice of any rent hike, it will only protect other tenants from rises for a few months, while they already have a right to appeal and overturn any unfair increases.

Meanwhile, Patrick Harvie, Scotland's minister for tenants' rights, also refused to confirm on Wednesday that the policy would protect students in university accommodation and privately-run halls of residence.

'SNP and Greens’ time-wasting has already cost tenants'

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman, said the credibility of the policy was ebbing away barely 24 hours after it was announced.

"A rent freeze is the right move as rents soar at record rates, and it’s essential that we get it right," he said.

"The SNP and the Greens’ U-turn on this is better late than never, but their time-wasting has already cost tenants and they still have fundamental questions to answer.

"News that social renters have seemingly been abandoned is an instant blow to this policy. Even the Tories are consulting on capping social rent increases down south."

He added: "We need to see the details of this policy to make sure it is effective. The stakes are too high for the usual half-measures and spin from the Green and the SNP."

Story continues

Sturgeon - Jeff J Mitchell /PA

Landlords have attacked the SNP for refusing to consult with them before introducing the rent freeze policy, which also includes a temporary ban on evictions. The changes will be introduced at Holyrood through emergency legislation.

Shona Robison, the SNP Housing Secretary, suggested on Wednesday that the policy had been deliberately kept secret from landlords to prevent them increasing rents before the freeze came into force.

"We were very mindful of not doing anything that would inadvertently drive up rents in advance of any announcement," she said.

"We are looking at whether there can be further safeguards in relation to tenants who can pay their rent, but just refuse to do so."

According to Scottish Government figures, there are around 600,000 social housing or local authority rental properties in Scotland, compared to around 390,000 which are privately rented.

'Policy designed to grab headlines'

Brian Gilmore, who manages around 200 properties through the lettings company Indigo Square, said the policy was designed to "grab headlines" rather than being a serious attempt to protect tenants.

"What about the private landlord who is a retiree and this is part of their pension funds? They are not some international conglomerate who can absorb the costs," he said.

"Yes, we’ve got a cost of living crisis, but I can’t go to Morrisons, stock my trolley full of shopping, go to the till and say ‘cost of living crisis, mate’ and walk out the door.

"But I can get the keys to a £150,000 asset, says ‘cost of living crisis, I’m not paying my rent’, and no-one can do anything about it."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "These are exceptional measures to help ensure people can remain in their homes in the face of the worst cost crisis in living memory, as well as ensuring that tenants won’t see their rents rise over the autumn and winter.

"If approved by the Scottish Parliament, they will apply to both the private and social rented sectors until at least 31 March. We will consider whether they need to be extended beyond that, and will work with landlord and tenant bodies as part of this.

"We are also continuing work to develop an effective national system of private sector rent controls by the end of 2025, while exploring what further action we can take to ensure rents in the social rented sector are affordable."