Nicola Sturgeon's rent freeze set to expire day before housing costs rise

Daniel Sanderson
·4 min read
Sturgeon - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images
Sturgeon - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images

A controversial rent freeze in Scotland will do nothing to protect the majority of tenants because it is set to expire one day before their housing costs go up, it has emerged

Those living in properties owned by housing associations or councils - around two thirds of renters in the country - see annual rent increases come into force from April 1, whereas the policy is currently set to be lifted on March 31.

Nicola Sturgeon has been feted in some quarters for the rent freeze plan, which landlords have strongly opposed.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, praised the "bold action" and said he would demand powers to implement a similar scheme in the capital.

However, critics claimed that those in the Scottish social rental sector were being "abandoned" by a policy apparently deliberately timed to exclude them.

As private landlords must give three months' notice of any rent hike, it will only protect other tenants from rises for a few months, while they already have a right to appeal and overturn any unfair increases.

Meanwhile, Patrick Harvie, Scotland's minister for tenants' rights, also refused to confirm on Wednesday that the policy would protect students in university accommodation and privately-run halls of residence.

'SNP and Greens’ time-wasting has already cost tenants'

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman, said the credibility of the policy was ebbing away barely 24 hours after it was announced.

"A rent freeze is the right move as rents soar at record rates, and it’s essential that we get it right," he said.

"The SNP and the Greens’ U-turn on this is better late than never, but their time-wasting has already cost tenants and they still have fundamental questions to answer.

"News that social renters have seemingly been abandoned is an instant blow to this policy. Even the Tories are consulting on capping social rent increases down south."

He added: "We need to see the details of this policy to make sure it is effective. The stakes are too high for the usual half-measures and spin from the Green and the SNP."

Sturgeon - Jeff J Mitchell /PA
Sturgeon - Jeff J Mitchell /PA

Landlords have attacked the SNP for refusing to consult with them before introducing the rent freeze policy, which also includes a temporary ban on evictions. The changes will be introduced at Holyrood through emergency legislation.

Shona Robison, the SNP Housing Secretary, suggested on Wednesday that the policy had been deliberately kept secret from landlords to prevent them increasing rents before the freeze came into force.

"We were very mindful of not doing anything that would inadvertently drive up rents in advance of any announcement," she said.

"We are looking at whether there can be further safeguards in relation to tenants who can pay their rent, but just refuse to do so."

According to Scottish Government figures, there are around 600,000 social housing or local authority rental properties in Scotland, compared to around 390,000 which are privately rented.

'Policy designed to grab headlines'

Brian Gilmore, who manages around 200 properties through the lettings company Indigo Square, said the policy was designed to "grab headlines" rather than being a serious attempt to protect tenants.

"What about the private landlord who is a retiree and this is part of their pension funds? They are not some international conglomerate who can absorb the costs," he said.

"Yes, we’ve got a cost of living crisis, but I can’t go to Morrisons, stock my trolley full of shopping, go to the till and say ‘cost of living crisis, mate’ and walk out the door.

"But I can get the keys to a £150,000 asset, says ‘cost of living crisis, I’m not paying my rent’, and no-one can do anything about it."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "These are exceptional measures to help ensure people can remain in their homes in the face of the worst cost crisis in living memory, as well as ensuring that tenants won’t see their rents rise over the autumn and winter.

"If approved by the Scottish Parliament, they will apply to both the private and social rented sectors until at least 31 March. We will consider whether they need to be extended beyond that, and will work with landlord and tenant bodies as part of this.

"We are also continuing work to develop an effective national system of private sector rent controls by the end of 2025, while exploring what further action we can take to ensure rents in the social rented sector are affordable."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Atlanta United suspends star striker Josef Martinez ahead of Toronto FC visit

    Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez when it hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the MLS club in scoring with eight goals this season, has been suspended for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." While the club did not detail the misbehaviour, reports said he had been involved in a locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda following Sunday's 2-1 loss in Portland with Martinez scoring for Atla

  • Liegghio's late 55-yard field goal lifts Blue Bombers to 20-18 win over Roughriders

    REGINA — Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio showed why his teammates believe in him when he drilled a 55-yard field goal late in Sunday’s game to give the Blue Bombers a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Liegghio, who also handles the punting duties, was relieved of the kicking role midway through last season and replaced by veteran Sergio Castillo. Liegghio returned to both roles this season but has struggled at times. In a 20-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 11, he missed a

  • Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • NDP wants feds to conduct 'thorough audit' of Hockey Canada dating back to 2016

    NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct "a thorough audit" of Hockey Canada's finances dating back to 2016. The request, made in a letter to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, references thousands of dollars in expenses attributed to the sport's national governing body, including high-end dinners, luxurious hotel suites and championship rings for board members. A member of House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been examining the federation since an ex

  • Canucks ink forward J.T. Miller to lucrative 7-year extension

    After months of speculation surrounding his future, forward JT Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have come to terms on a long-term deal.

  • NFL features record-tying 10 new head coaches

    There will be a new look on the sideline in Week 1 of the NFL season with a record-tying 10 new head coaches. The overhaul of nearly one-third of the league matches the previous high reached in 1978, 1997 and 2006. The new crop includes five retreads looking to bounce back after getting fired from their last head-coaching job and five first-time coaches. They take over varying situations with Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels taking over 2021 playoff teams in their second cha

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Mini-marathon to raise money for Gaza hospital hits Winnipeg

    Runners in Winnipeg laced up at Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning for a mini-marathon to raise money for a maternity department at a hospital in Gaza. "Winnipeg is such a great city, and we're always ready to help anybody that's in need," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, during a Saturday interview with guest host Keisha Paul on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show. The event — called Run for Palestine — initially began in London, Ont., said Zeid.

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game