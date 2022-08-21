Nicola Sturgeon's Indyref2 plan is 'waste of time and money', admits former aide

Nicola Sturgeon - Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of playing "political games" over independence after one of her former advisers claimed she knows her bid to stage a new referendum next year is doomed.

Alex Bell, a former SNP special advisor, said the Scottish Government had received legal advice making clear Holyrood does not have the power to hold a new vote without UK permission and denounced the current strategy as "a waste of time and money".

Ms Sturgeon’s Government is seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court on whether it can stage a referendum in October next year, and the First Minister has insisted that whether it has the power to do so is an unresolved constitutional question.

However, Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate, has said that she would refuse to sign off a referendum bill as being within Holyrood’s powers, and experts believe there is very little chance of the UK’s top judges siding with Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Bell, who helped negotiate the agreement with the UK Government that allowed the 2014 vote to go ahead, said the SNP leadership had been told that the legal challenge would not succeed.

He claimed the plan was instead "a piece of theatre" to "disguise how the SNP has failed nationalists".

Sturgeon 'should stop playing these political games'

Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the intervention showed the need to focus on "the real priorities of Scots".

"Scots have made it consistently clear that they do not want the SNP to pursue another divisive referendum next year," he said.

"We know that the SNP Government’s own Lord Advocate had significant doubts over their legal case for a referendum and now that view has been shared by a former senior adviser.

"The fact that someone who was involved in negotiating the 2014 referendum has poured scorn on Nicola Sturgeon’s case should strike a chord with her."

He added: "She should stop playing these political games and instead fully focus on the real priorities of Scots, such as supporting people through the cost-of-living crisis and tackling the growing backlog in our NHS."

Mr Bell, who was a Scottish government special advisor between 2011 and 2013, said that plans to introduce a referendum bill during the SNP’s first term in office had been thwarted by advice stating it would be beyond Holyrood’s powers.

He said even after the SNP won a majority in 2011, the Scottish Government did not believe they could stage a meaningful independence referendum. He said it was only when David Cameron agreed to allow one that broke the impasse.

'Waste of time and money'

"The Scottish Government’s legal challenge on holding indyref2 is a waste of time and money," Mr Bell wrote in The Sunday Times.

"Since 2007 Nicola Sturgeon has known the law: it is Westminster’s call. Pursuing the matter after 15 years in office is a piece of theatre designed to disguise how the SNP has failed nationalists."

He added: "Put simply, the 2014 vote happened because the various players followed the law. The law has not changed since, and neither has the advice."

Mr Bell speculated that losing in the Supreme Court may serve as an "exit event", after which Ms Sturgeon would stand down amid mounting speculation about her future.

She has claimed that if the court ruling goes against her, she will seek to turn the next general election into a "de-facto referendum" on independence and fight it on the "single question" of whether Scotland should become independent.

However, she is yet to fully explain how this would work in practice.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: "As the First Minister made clear in her statement to Parliament on June 28, the lawfulness of a referendum must be established as a matter of fact, not just opinion, and that is why the issue has now been referred to the UK Supreme Court, in line with the democratic mandate for an independence referendum."