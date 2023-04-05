Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested over SNP finances

Police outside Mr Murrell's home in Glasgow - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, the former Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive, has been arrested following an investigation into the party's finances.

Detectives sealed off Mr Murrell's Glasgow home to search the property and have also visited the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is being held in custody in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that Ms Sturgeon was not at her property on the outskirts of Glasgow when police arrived on Wednesday morning. The former First Minister was seen leaving her home in a black coloured Volvo.

Six officers are standing guard outside the home which has been taped off by officers and an evidence tent has been erected in a front garden.

It comes as Police Scotland investigate the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

A police spokesperson said: "The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation."

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The arrest comes after Ms Sturgeon's time as first minister formally came to an end last week, as she was succeeded by Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

Mr Yousaf said he was committed to ensuring the SNP is transparent following Mr Murrell's arrest.

He said: "I won't comment on a live police investigation.

"Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

"As I've already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers around about the current live police investigation.

"I've never been an office bearer in the party, I've not had a role in the party finances."

He added: "There's an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we're being transparent."

He said the party's national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: "It certainly doesn't do us any good.

"People will have questions, there will be come concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too. What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent."

Mr Murrell, 58, who married Ms Sturgeon in 2010, stepped down as the SNP's chief executive during the recent leadership campaign.

They married in 2010 in Glasgow, while Ms Sturgeon was deputy leader of the party and serving as the Scottish Government's health secretary.

During Mr Murrell's 20-year stint at the helm of the party, Ms Sturgeon - who is six years his junior - rose through the ranks after first being elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

She unsuccessfully stood for leader in 2004, before agreeing to a joint ticket with Mr Salmond, standing as his deputy.

In a statement, the SNP said: "Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency - that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."