Nicola Sturgeon's gender reforms blamed for SNP losing 40pc of its membership

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after First Minister's Questions at Holyrood on Thursday - Ken Jack/Getty

Nicola Sturgeon has denied the SNP is in crisis as the party was forced to admit that more than 40 per cent of its members have quit and her self-ID gender reforms were blamed for a recent mass exodus.

After weeks of refusing to provide the figure, the SNP said only 72,186 members were eligible to vote in the leadership contest - a drop of more than 50,000 on the 125,000 total the Nationalists boasted of in 2019.

In an astonishing decline, the total is believed to have dropped by more than 10,000 in this year alone as Ms Sturgeon became embroiled in a toxic political scandal over her self-ID gender reforms.

The membership tally also represents a drop of more than 30 per cent (31,698) on the last published count of 103,884 at the end of 2021, barely 14 months ago.

Ms Sturgeon insisted her 89-year-old party was experiencing "growing pains" during the contest.

Campaign for disclosure

The SNP was forced to disclose the membership fall after two of the three leadership candidates wrote to Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon's husband and the party's chief executive, challenging him to release the figures.

Kate Forbes and Ash Regan demanded the disclosure after their previous calls for the information were met with silence.

Speaking after the number was finally released, Ms Regan said there had been a "significant reduction" since October last year and blamed the "fiasco" over Ms Sturgeon's Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) Bill.

The former Community Safety Minister, who quit over the legislation, argued the membership drop "must have been what quickened the out-going First Minister's resignation”.

Ms Forbes' campaign team argued the sharp drop demonstrated the need for change and that "continuity won't cut it", in a pointed attack on the “establishment” candidate, Humza Yousaf.

The leadership ballot is being carried out by elections firm Mi-Voice, with most of the voting done online. In its statement, the SNP said there were 72,186 eligible ballots in the contest, with the total excluding anyone who joined after February 15.

An SNP spokesman said: "After many years of delivering for people across Scotland and working towards a better future as an independent country, the SNP remains the biggest - and indeed the only mass membership - party in Scotland.

"We remain grateful to our large and committed membership for all their support which has done so much to fuel our electoral success."