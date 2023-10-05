Nicola Sturgeon: I want ‘traumatic’ SNP finances probe ‘over as soon as possible’

(Alamy Live News.)

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted she wants the police probe into the SNP’s finances “over as soon as possible”.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking on Thursday at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe event hosted by Iain Dale, detailed the day Police Scotland turned up at the home she shares with her husband and former SNP chief executive, Peter Murrell, in April.

Ms Sturgeon admitted the day of the police raid had “not been the best of my life” but she was “absolutely certain I have done nothing wrong”.

Ms Sturgeon was later arrested on June 11 but, after being questioned for seven hours by police, she was released without charge.

“Of course I want it to be over as soon as possible and get on the other side of it,” she said.

“It has obviously been a very difficult, traumatic experience. I’m confident in my own position, I am absolutely certain I have done nothing wrong. Therefore, I need to, and do, trust in the process.

“The police are doing their job and therefore I have to have faith that everything they are doing in the process of that is justified.”

Police Scotland is investigating after independence campaigners complained that £600,000 donated to the SNP, had gone missing from party accounts.

Although Ms Sturgeon, who announced her resignation as SNP leader in February, said she was aware the investigation was ongoing, she did not know of any developments or details of the probe.

She refused to comment on the relationship with her husband, only saying: “My marriage is not something anybody should worry about.”

Speaking about the police investigation, Ms Sturgeon stated: “This is a serious process and in that process I am not going to speak for anybody other than myself, because I only can speak for myself.”

Asked if the couple talked about such events while together, Ms Sturgeon said: “I think I am choosing when I can to try to talk about happier things.”