Nicola Sturgeon urges leaders to deliver on climate vows at COP27

Nicola Sturgeon has called on world leaders to deliver on their promises from COP26

Nicola Sturgeon is urging world leaders to deliver on climate pledges made in Glasgow last year as she attends COP27.

The first minister is calling on more developed nations to make good on commitments made at COP26 in Scotland, including reducing coal usage and financing the shift to net zero.

This year's climate summit is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

It came as the Scottish government was accused of "rank hypocrisy" following cuts to its energy efficiency budget.

Ms Sturgeon is set to take part in an all-female panel discussion on financing decarbonisation with government leaders, including the prime minister of Barbados.

She will also meet representatives from countries in the global south – a term applied to developing nations in South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania – to hear their experiences of the climate crisis and what they want to be delivered at the climate talks.

"World leaders must use the next two weeks to take meaningful steps to deliver on the promises made in the Glasgow Climate Pact," the first minister said.

"We are gathering against a tense backdrop and the geopolitical landscape has changed significantly in the last year, not least as a result of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"However, the climate crisis has not gone away and the answer to many of the global crises we face, such as energy security and food shortages, lies in going faster."

Ahead of the formal opening of COP27, Ms Sturgeon met on Sunday with Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization for Migration, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados.

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon met @miaamormottley Prime Minister of Barbados, ahead of #COP27 in Egypt.



Scotland is committed to engaging with Barbados and to find new areas of collaboration, particularly on energy, addressing #LossAndDamage, and achieving #ClimateJustice.

"For many countries, particularly in the global south, this must be the COP where the global north not only deliver on our promises to finance adaption and mitigation, but recognises the need to address the loss and damage experienced by countries already impacted by climate change," the first minister said.

Scotland became the first developed nation to commit to finance that addresses loss and damage, with other countries, such as Denmark, following suit.

The Scottish government pledged £2m from the Climate Justice Fund to fund the project.

However, ministers have been criticised for cutting funding for green policies ahead of COP27.

The autumn budget revision, which was announced by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, revealed almost £133m will be axed from the government's energy efficiency schemes.

Some £109.9m is being removed from the operating budget, while £23m will be lost from the capital budget, the documents show.

The schemes aim to improve the efficiency of public buildings and help people insulate their homes.

'Hypocrisy'

Scottish Labour said the decision was "shameful" as Ms Sturgeon headed to Sharm El-Sheikh.

The party's net zero and energy spokesman, Craig Smyth, urged the government to reverse the cuts amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: "A year ago, Nicola Sturgeon promised to make Scotland a world leader in the green revolution, but these empty promises are in tatters.

"The cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency are two of the urgent challenges our country faces, but the SNP-Green government are gutting support schemes.

"Making these damaging cuts as COP27 gets under way lays bare the rank hypocrisy hiding behind this government's environmental rhetoric, as well as their failure to use the powers they have to help with the cost-of-living crisis."

The total of the government budget cuts is almost £1.2bn when added to previously announced reductions of £560m as ministers grapple with tough financial pressures.

Mr Swinney said last week: "I must balance the books, but I am committed to doing so in a way that prioritises funding to help families, to back business, to provide fair pay awards and to protect the delivery of public services."