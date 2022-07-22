Nicola Sturgeon ‘can stage independence referendum as UK not obliged to act on result’

The Lord Advocate said it was within the Scottish governments powers to ‘ascertain the wishes of the people of Scotland on their future’ - Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon can stage her own independence referendum because the UK Government would be under no legal obligation to act on the result, her most senior law officer has told the Supreme Court.

Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate, said the separation vote – which Ms Sturgeon wants to stage next October – would be “advisory” and the legal consequences were “nil”.

In legal papers submitted to the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing in October, she argued that it was within the Scottish government’s powers to “ascertain the wishes of the people of Scotland on their future”.

But she insisted holding a vote “would not purport to alter or impede any legal rule constituting or affecting the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England either directly or indirectly”.

Ms Bain said the court should ignore any “practical effects” that would result from Scots voting Yes in the referendum and claimed any political consequences were “speculative”.

Although constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster, she argued that staging the vote “would not purport to restrict the powers, authority or jurisdiction of the UK Parliament”.

The Lord Advocate also claimed that the Yes/No question Ms Sturgeon wants to use on the ballot paper is “neutral” about whether Scotland should be independent and the proposed Bill is “not directed at any particular outcome”.

However, Ms Bain admitted that she “would be unlikely to have the necessary degree of confidence” she would require to allow Ms Sturgeon to table the legislation at Holyrood. The Lord Advocate would have to certify that it was within the parliament’s powers.

The papers also outlined the case likely to be made by the UK Government that the referendum related to “the Union of Kingdoms of Scotland and England” and this was reserved to Westminster.

Although the UK Government would not be legally bound to act on the result, the papers said the purpose of the vote would be to achieve Scottish separation and it would have “significant political effects regardless of its outcome”.

The Advocate General for Scotland, the Prime Minister’s most senior adviser on Scots law, has said it would be “premature” for the court to rule on whether a vote would be within Holyrood’s powers because Ms Sturgeon has not even tabled the Bill.

But Ms Bain argued that it would be “highly unsatisfactory for the question not to be resolved authoritatively” and this outcome “would not be in the public interest”.

She said the issue was of “exceptional public importance” to the Scottish people and was “directly relevant” to a “central manifesto pledge” by the SNP. However, she quoted warnings that it was currently “festering” without resolution.

Ms Sturgeon last month published a draft Bill for a “consultative” vote to be held on Oct 19 next year and announced that Ms Bain had referred it to the Supreme Court for a ruling on whether the legislation was within her powers.

The legal papers were published after The Telegraph disclosed this week that oral hearings for the case have been set for Oct 11 and 12, immediately following the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

The court also said judges would consider the issue of whether the request was premature at the same time as examining the substantive issue of whether Ms Sturgeon can stage her own separation vote.