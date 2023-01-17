How Nicola Sturgeon’s second home tax raid wrecked Scotland's rental market

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon attends a news conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh, Britain January 16, 2023. Lesley Martin/Pool via REUTERS - Lesley Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Landlords have abandoned the Scottish buy-to-let market following Nicola Sturgeon’s tax crackdown, creating a shortage of homes for students and families in the country.

Investment in new rental properties with multiple bedrooms “disappeared overnight” after the Government increased the tax paid when purchasing second homes in Scotland from 4pc to 6pc in December, estate agents have said.

The tax rise was the latest crackdown on landlords in the country, who have also shouldered a temporary eviction ban and rent freeze on existing properties in the past four months.

Miles Gilham, of Glenham Property in Edinburgh, said: “Since the tax rise was announced we have seen a lot of investors abandoning property searches, especially for higher-end property on which they will be taxed more.

“This will be a particular problem for ‘houses in multiple occupation’ which have more bedrooms and have a higher price tag and that will hit student tenants hard.”

A HMO in a decent area of Edinburgh costs at least £300,000, he added. An investor purchasing a property for £325,000 would pay tax of £25,349 – made up of £5,850 in land and buildings transaction tax and £19,499 owed in additional dwelling supplement.

Mr Gilham warned fewer landlords investing in the buy-to-let market had exacerbated a dire shortage of homes available to rent and huge prices rises on new lets. One property for let on Albert Street, in Edinburgh, at the end of last year had 318 hopeful renters competing for it.

Mr Gilham added: “Investor demand for HMOs stopped overnight following the tax rise. In Glasgow there are already students still sofa surfing in January, four months after term started, because they can’t find accommodation.

“It will also affect families looking for accommodation with several bedrooms, it’s cheaper for landlords to invest in a one-bed instead. If you want decent, bigger houses then you will struggle to find any because no one is investing in them.”

David Alexander, of estate agency DJ Alexander, said the shortage of homes to rent in the country was chronic. “Last year we had 700 people wanting a viewing on one flat. It’s terrible and leaves so many unhappy people,” he said.

An exodus from the Scottish buy-to-let market was already underway before December’s tax rise. A six-month rent freeze and eviction ban introduced by Ms Sturgeon in September has spooked landlords, who fear the measures could be extended and rent controls made permanent.

A survey by trade body Propertymark of its Scottish agents found 90pc reported landlords planning to leave the private rented sector because of the temporary policies. Almost 70pc of agents reported an increase in landlords serving notice to tenants so they could sell up following the measures.

Timothy Douglas, of Propertymark, said: “The tax rise makes Scotland one of the most expensive areas for buy-to-let investment in the UK – coupled with the emergency legislation, landlords are either leaving or raising rents to claw back some of the extra costs.

“Alarmingly, the temporary nature of the legislation means that the impact is not fully realised yet, but if the changes are extended then there will be greater consequences.”

Propertymark has written to the Scottish government warning a lack of property on the market was “the root cause” of rent increases in the country. Rents on newly let properties, which are exempt from the ban, in Scotland are soaring at the fastest pace of any region in the UK.

Newly let prices in the country surged by 11pc in the year December, rising to £829 a month from £747 in December 2021, according to estate agency Hamptons. Nationally, in contrast, monthly rents rose by 7.7pc in the same period.

More than 90pc of agents surveyed by Propertymark reported their landlord clients were more inclined to raise rents in between tenancies as a result of the crackdown by the Scottish government.