Nicola Sturgeon risks ‘comparison with Hitler’ with plan to abolish jury trials for rape cases

Daniel Sanderson
·3 min read
The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain, has backed the idea of a pilot scheme to test jury-free rape trials - WPA Pool /Getty Images Europe
Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to scrap jury trials for rape cases would see Scotland follow in the footsteps of the Nazis, the country's senior female lawyer has warned.

Frances McMenamin KC, the most senior woman at the Scottish Bar, said that she had grave concerns over proposals that would see judges decide guilt in rape allegations and for other serious sexual crimes, and claimed they they would impact the rights of every citizen in the country.

A Scottish government consultation has raised the prospect of abolishing juries for serious sexual offences such as rape and attempted rape, which have a far lower conviction rate than other offences.

The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain, has backed the idea of a pilot, claiming “radical” action was needed to help clear a backlog of cases which she said was “disproportionately” harming women and girls.

However, Ms McMenamin said removing “democratic participation” from the criminal justice system would affect not only those accused of serious crimes but “equally affects the rights of every citizen in Scotland”.

She claimed that a move away from trial by jury would invite comparisons with repressive authoritarian regimes, citing Nazi Germany and Communist China as other places to move away from juries.

“Even other countries not so historically associated with democratic traditions and institutions are turning towards a jury system, such as Argentina and Bulgaria,” Ms McMenamin, a member of an expert Scottish Government group on the management of sexual offences, told The Sunday Post.

“China’s new national security law, aimed at suppressing Hong Kong’s democracy movement, is abolishing trial by jury. A comparison to China is not one which Scotland should court by removing the current jury system only for sex offences cases.

“Even worse, Scotland should not risk further comparison with Hitler who, in 1933, in response to his dissatisfaction at the Reichstag fire trial, in which all but one of the accused were acquitted, abolished trial by jury and set up the people’s court.

“This was a special court set up outside the operations of the constitutional frame of law, whose president almost always sided with the prosecution and in which there was no presumption of innocence.”

No right to trial by jury

The Scottish Government has said that there is no right to trial by jury in Scotland, with the vast majority of cases already decided by a justice of the peace or a sheriff. However, it is currently a legal requirement that serious cases are decided by a jury.

The conviction rate for all crimes is close to 90 per cent, but falls to less than half for rape and attempted rape. Campaigners have claimed that factors such as a widespread belief in “rape myths” explain the disparity and that judge-only trials see more attackers brought to justice.

However, others claim that there are other good reasons for conviction rates being lower, such as the private nature of most rape and attempted rape cases, and that there is no evidence judges would be any more likely to convict.

The Law Society of Scotland said the introduction of judge-only trials for serious sex crimes would have “no discernible benefits” and could see individual judges come under public pressure to find defendants guilty.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As part of its vision for justice, the Scottish Government wants to strengthen the rights and improve the experiences of people involved in the justice system, especially women and children.

“We are continuing to explore the proposal for single judge trials for case of rape, in line with our commitment to give serious consideration to all of the recommendations made by Lady Dorrian’s Review into the management of sexual offence cases. We are doing this with input from justice partners including the Faculty of Advocates.”

