Nicola Sturgeon’s repeated profession of innocence is an insult to Scots

That proportion of the Scottish populace – i.e. all of it – which held its breath while it waited impatiently to see if Nicola Sturgeon would be arrested as a result of Police Scotland’s investigation into the case of the Missing Six Hundred Thousand, is once more on tenterhooks.

Now that she has been arrested, as have the other two signatories to her party’s annual accounts – her husband Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie, the former party treasurer – what happens now?

They’ve been released pending further inquiries but the reaction to being arrested “as suspects” has been markedly different from all three.

Peter Murrell has said nothing since he was arrested. Not a word. All that Beattie has said, other than saying that he’d be resigning as treasurer and as a member of the public audit committee, was that he’d “continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland”, adding: “It would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case.”

Not so Sturgeon. By way of contrast she has professed her innocence, in no uncertain terms, on two occasions.

On the day she had been arrested and freed she issued a lengthy statement saying that she found it both a “shock” and that it was “deeply distressing” given that she was “certain” she’d committed no offence.

Not only that but she added that she was grateful for people showing that they had faith in her that she “would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country”.

‘Impromptu’ press conference

As well as Sturgeon’s prepared statement eight days ago, we were treated to another supposedly “impromptu” press conference on Sunday. However, senior SNP staff had let it be known to selected press and broadcasters that she would be “at home” in Uddingston on Sunday afternoon.

And so any suggestion that she was merely responding to pressure in talking to the array of cameras and microphones outside the house she shares with her husband is somewhat wide of the mark.

The reporters were aware she would be saying something, although she did make plain that she believes that even as a public figure she’s “entitled to some privacy”.

Once the reporters were assembled, she again let it be known that she had done “nothing wrong”, before adding that she couldn’t say more except that she would be back at the Scottish Parliament and would, again, make herself available.

Asked if she had considered stepping back from the SNP, given that her successor Humza Yousaf has so far defied demands to suspend her, Sturgeon repeated: “I have done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I will assert today.”

Based on her previous behaviour, this will mean that she’ll have more to say to the media, probably on Tuesday, no doubt at another impromptu event, and again while insisting she’s got nothing to say she will also make it clear that she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

In her public statements she has insisted “in the strongest possible terms” that “innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law”.

Personally, I think that’s a bit of an insult. Nobody has said anything to the contrary. Most people know that she’s been arrested but also that she’s not been charged with anything and furthermore most are aware that even if she is charged she is deemed to be innocent until proved otherwise.

Frankly, we don’t really need a lawyer such as Sturgeon used to be to tell us that.

And others will, like me, notice that at all times she’s speaking only for herself.

After all, when first arrested, she said: “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

