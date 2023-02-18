Nicola Sturgeon’s memoirs attract fevered speculation from publishers

Photograph: Simone Padovani/Getty Images

Publishers will be clamouring to buy a memoir by Nicola Sturgeon, with any deal expected to involve a six-figure advance, literary agents have said.

Sturgeon announced her resignation as Scotland’s first minister earlier this week, after eight years as the country’s longest-serving first minister and as the first woman to hold the post.

The politician’s time in office has included the Covid-19 pandemic and five UK prime ministers, and as deputy leader she worked with then first minister Alex Salmond on the failed bid for Scottish independence.

Sturgeon is a well-known reader, and literary agents and publishers are now hoping she turns her hand to writing her own memoirs. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 in January, Sturgeon said she didn’t keep a detailed diary of her time in office, but she would “almost certainly” write a memoir, “even if it’s just for therapy, for myself”.

“Whether anybody will want to publish it or not is a different matter,” she continued. “But yeah, I’m sure at one point I will get it all out there. So anybody listening who might feel they have to beware that, there’s some warning for you.”

Interest in a memoir by Sturgeon will be high, with literary agent Catherine Cho, founder of Paper Literary, telling the Guardian that Sturgeon would get a “very competitive – easily in the six figures” publishing deal.

Laura Jones at Scottish publisher 404 Ink said Sturgeon’s memoirs would be “one of the most sought after titles in coming years and for good reason – as one of the few senior politicians of unwavering competency, authenticity and, crucially, an actual sense of humour and self-awareness, I have no doubt whatever she might choose to publish will be truly insightful, inspirational and hugely popular across the UK market and beyond”.

She agreed that a six-figure, or higher, deal could be done, although said 404 Ink and smaller publishers “will throw modest hats in the ring for a chance to work with one of the most popular public figures in recent memory”.

Jonny Geller, CEO of the Curtis Brown Group, said there would be “a great deal of interest in her memoirs as she has made a huge impact on national politics and, as the first woman first minister, a place in history”.

“She is also a passionate reader and supporter of writers so I imagine she will write well and be supported by the community, which helps,” continued Geller, who represents authors including Gordon Brown and Alastair Campbell. “The fact she is not the first female leader to step down in recent years will also add interest in what she will have to say about this aspect. I can’t name a price because it will depend on what and how she says it, but as a controversial figure her book will garner huge interest and not be ignored.”

Picador’s non-fiction publisher Georgina Morley said she “wouldn’t like to speculate” on an advance for the book, but added: “I’m sure I’m not the only nonfiction publisher who would be keen to be in the running.”

Hugh Andrew, managing director of Scottish publisher Birlinn, said it would be “very interesting to see whether Nicola looks to Scotland to see her book published”.

“There is also a balancing act in such a book for the wish to be in the market quickly and the importance of time to reflect and give greater balance and depth,” he continued.

A six-figure deal would bring Sturgeon in line with other recent political figures, who are all thought to have won six- or seven-figure advances. David Cameron’s For the Record was sold in a “hotly contested and significant” deal, while Gordon Brown’s My Life, Our Times was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Boris Johnson’s memoir was recently sold to HarperCollins; while it did not disclose a price, speculation had been rife that it could earn him an advance north of £1m. Tony Blair’s A Journey was reportedly sold for an advance of about £4.6m, although the money he made was donated to the Royal British Legion.