Nicola Sturgeon leads chorus of disapproval over Boris Johnson's new 'stay alert' message

Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Boris Johnson’s decision to drop the “stay at home” messaging in favour of “stay alert” as potentially catastrophic, as she announced that Scots will be allowed unlimited exercise from Monday.

Speaking after a Cobra emergency meeting, the first minister outlined changes to the exercise rules in Scotland that are likely to be confirmed across the UK when the prime minister gives an address to the nation at 7pm on Sunday.

Sturgeon said: “For Scotland right now, given the fragility of the progress we have made, given the critical point we are at, it would be catastrophic for me to drop the stay at home message, which is why I am not prepared to do it … particularly in favour of a message that is vague and imprecise.

“From tomorrow, that once a day limit will be removed. If you want to go for a walk more often, or to go for a run and also a walk later on in the day then you can now do so,” she said, adding that the relaxation would not apply to “sunbathing, picnics or barbecues”.

“The fact that you’re allowed to exercise more than once is definitely not a licence to start meeting up in groups at the park or at the beach,” she said. “Doing that really does risk spreading this virus.”

The advice is likely to be the same for the rest of the UK, but Sturgeon was extremely critical of the government’s new “stay alert” message. The leaders of Wales and Northern Ireland agreed that they would be sticking with the “stay at home” advice.

Sturgeon was also scathing about No 10’s communications strategy, after the slogan was unveiled in the Sunday Telegraph before the devolved nations had seen it, saying: “We should not be reading of each other’s plans in newspapers.”

After a chorus of disapproval about the new “stay alert” instruction for England, Johnson confirmed the advice would change, but tweeted out a clarification of what “stay alert” would mean.

The government said the new principles of “stay alert”, which only affects England, were:

Staying at home as much as possible.

Working from home if you can.

Limiting contact with other people.

Keeping distance if you go out (2 metres apart where possible).

Washing your hands regularly.

Self-isolating if anyone in your household has symptoms.

More specific details are to be set out by the prime minister on Sunday evening, but the first steps in loosening the lockdown are likely to be allowing unlimited outdoor exercising within household groups and the reopening of garden centres this week.

The government briefed the latest “stay alert” messaging to the media overnight, ahead of Johnson’s speech about easing the lockdown. But in a sign the UK’s “four nations” approach is fracturing, Vaughan Gething, the Welsh health minister, said there had been no agreement from the devolved administrations and stressed the message for Wales “has not changed: stay at home and if you do go out observe the social distancing rules”.

Arlene Foster, the first minister of Northern Ireland, also said it was right to the stay with the original slogan. She told the BBC: “On the whole, the message is to stay at home. We will say we are not deviating from the message at this time.”

Labour said the “stay alert” messaging risked people thinking the lockdown was over, with people already having flocked to parks, beaches and street parties over the warm bank holiday weekend.

Speaking to Sky News, Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, defended the slogan, saying the time was right for the UK to start gradually getting back to work as normal as the coronavirus epidemic is past its peak.

Jenrick acknowledged the virus “continues to be prevalent, too many people are still dying of this and we’re going to have to live with it for a long time”.

But he told the Ridge on Sunday programme it was right to “update and broaden” the message to the public.

“I think that’s what the public want and that they will be able to understand this message, which is that we should be staying home as much as possible but when we do go to work and go about our business we need to remain vigilant, we need to stay alert,” he continued.

“And that means things like respecting others, remaining 2 metres apart, washing your hands, following the social distancing guidelines because the virus continues to be prevalent, too many people are still dying of this and we’re going to have to live with it for a long time.”

Jenrick said the message had to be changed to encourage people to resume their roles at work while staying safe. It follows concerns in the Treasury about the huge numbers of people who have been furloughed at a cost of £8bn by 3 May.

“We’re not going to take risks with the public. I understand people are anxious about the future but we want now to have a message which encourages people to go to work,” he said.

“Staying home will still be an important part of the message but you will be able to go to work and you will in time be able to do some other activities that you’re not able to do today.”

Pressed if there was a danger the message was too woolly, Jenrick said: “Well, I hope not. We need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country.”

The difficulties of conveying the message were underlined when Jenrick was pressed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show about what it meant. He said: “Stay alert by staying home as much as possible, but stay alert when you do go out by maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, respecting others at work.”

Opposition politicians and some scientists said the slogan was too unspecific and would leave people thinking they no longer need to stay at home.

Ashworth also told Sky the country needed clarity from the government on how they were meant to act as there was “no room for nuance” when dealing with a life-threatening virus.

“The problem with the slogan is that people will be looking at it slightly puzzled,” he said.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in Westminster, said: “What kind of buffoon thinks of this kind of nonsense? It is an invisible threat. Staying alert is not the answer.”

Prof Simon Wessely, regius professor of psychiatry at King’s College London and director of the health protection research unit in emergency preparedness and response, said it was difficult to know what “stay alert” meant, adding: “Research in similar situations shows that what the public most want is specific guidance on what to do and what not to do. I am not sure how this answers that.”

Prof Til Wykes, vice-dean of the institute of psychiatry, psychology and neuroscience at King’s College London, agreed. He said: “It will just be confusing, be open to misinterpretation and likely to increase risky behaviour – that means taking risks that will affect everyone and increase infections,” she said.

However, the government’s move to start reopening the economy won praise from some Conservative backbenchers who have been pressing for an end to the lockdown. David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said he believed the government should allow “people to rely more on common sense than blanket rules”.

Jenrick also explained the government would adopt a new “five-level” threat system to describe the risk the UK faces from coronavirus.

“At the moment we believe the country is at four on a scale of five, with five being the most concerning and our aspiration is to bring that down as swiftly as we can to three,” he said.

“And at each stage, at each of those milestones, we will be in a position to open up and restart more aspects of the economy and of our lives.”

The decision over when and how to lift the lockdown has been the subject of a huge battle within the cabinet and the wider Tory party.

Johnson has been on the cautious side of the argument, along with the health secretary, Matt Hancock, with cabinet ministers Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, as well as many other Tory MPs, among those pushing for more thought to be given to the economic consequences.

With tensions running high, the Mail on Sunday reported a row between Johnson and Hancock, who is said to have asked the prime minister to “give me a break” over the pressure he was feeling about the crisis.