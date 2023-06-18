Nicola Sturgeon: 'I'm certain I've done nothing wrong'
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that she has “done nothing wrong” after returning home today for the first time since her arrest last Sunday in connection with a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
The former first minister told journalists gathered at the home she shares with husband Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Lanarkshire: “I am certain that I have done nothing wrong.”
She was questioned by detectives for more than seven hours a week ago as part of a police investigation into the SNP’s finances. She temporarily moved out of her Glasgow home after being released without charge.
She said last week: “To find myself in the situation I did when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.
“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail. However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms.
“Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”
More to follow.