Nicola Sturgeon: 'I'm certain I've done nothing wrong'

Nicola Sturgeon speaking outside her home on June 18 - Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that she has “done nothing wrong” after returning home today for the first time since her arrest last Sunday in connection with a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former first minister told journalists gathered at the home she shares with husband Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Lanarkshire: “I am certain that I have done nothing wrong.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She was questioned by detectives for more than seven hours a week ago as part of a police investigation into the SNP’s finances. She temporarily moved out of her Glasgow home after being released without charge.

She said last week: “To find myself in the situation I did when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.

“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail. However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms.

“Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

More to follow.