Nicola Sturgeon’s government ‘scapegoating Edinburgh council’ over binmen strikes

Angus Robertson blamed Labour council chiefs for the growing piles of rubbish in Edinburgh - Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon’s government has been accused of scapegoating Edinburgh council chiefs for the binmen strikes, despite the walkout spreading across swathes of Scotland.

Angus Robertson, the SNP’s culture secretary, blamed the Labour-run council for the “disgusting blight on the city for its residents and tourists, just as thousands are here for the festivals”.

He argued that council chiefs had delayed making an improved five per cent pay offer to striking waste collection workers despite being handed extra Scottish government funds, saying residents “deserve better”.

On Wednesday, the walkout will spread to 14 other councils including SNP-run Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee, and to six more local authorities on Friday.

Talks, which it had been hoped would lead to a last-minute pause to the strike action, broke up without a deal as unions claimed they were still a “long way” from receiving an acceptable offer.

The Tories accused Ms Sturgeon’s government of “desperately trying to deflect blame” for the mess, which they argued had been caused by deep SNP cuts to local authority budgets.

Images of bins overflowing and rubbish piling up in the streets have prompted warnings that Scotland faces ‘international embarrassment’ - Robert Ormerod/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It has also emerged that schools in nine council areas may be forced to close next month because of a strike by 13,000 staff.

Unison and the GMB said school catering staff, cleaners, caretakers, teaching assistants and nursery workers will stage a walkout on Sept 6, 7 and 8 after talks with council chiefs failed to reach a deal.

Opposition parties said children’s education had suffered enough during the pandemic and urged the SNP to give councils more funding “to deliver a proper pay rise”.

Union leaders said the bin and school walkouts are part of several waves of industrial action planned as part of Scotland’s largest council strike in more than a decade.

On Tuesday, they held talks with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) over the details of the new five per cent pay offer, partly funded by £140 million from the Scottish government.

Unite announced earlier this month that Edinburgh’s recycling and street cleaning staff would walk out between Aug 18 and 30. Images of bins overflowing and litter piling up in the streets have prompted warnings that Scotland faced “international embarrassment”.

The city council has issued guidance to households, including storing their waste in gardens if possible and taking dog mess home if street bins are full.

But Mr Robertson blamed Labour council chiefs and their “unofficial coalition” with the Tories and Liberal Democrats, saying they had “dramatically” failed their first test of civil leadership since the SNP was ousted in May’s council elections.

The Edinburgh Central MSP said they had initially offered a 3.5 per cent pay rise that amounted to a “slap in the face” to workers, despite having the funding to offer five per cent.

“A week late, and an unnecessary week of litter piling up, the council have finally caved, offering the minimum five per cent rise workers deserve,” he wrote in the Edinburgh Evening News.

Bins overflow in Edinburgh as the strikes continue - Robert Ormerod/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But Miles Briggs, the Scottish Tories’ shadow local government secretary, said: “The SNP have been underfunding local councils and stripping money away from essential services like bin collections since they came to power – yet now they have the brass neck to try and dodge responsibility for this shambles.

“While the SNP desperately try to deflect blame, rubbish is piling up on our streets and in our homes. In the middle of the summer season, with the Edinburgh Festival in full swing and tourists visiting all corners of the country, the SNP’s inaction and deflection risks embarrassing us on an international scale.”

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, said many members were struggling with fuel, food and household bills, accusing Cosla and the Scottish government of “dragging their heels” over a pay offer.

She said: “Until we can explain to Unison members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike. We are a long way from a pay offer that we would be able to recommend to our members.”

Cosla said a new “firm offer” had been put to unions and it had hoped that they would have consulted their members about the terms.

Shona Robison, the SNP’s local government secretary, said: “As the employers, these pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities and unions – the Scottish government has no formal role. However, throughout discussions, we have sought to work collaboratively with Cosla while providing full transparency around our financial position.”