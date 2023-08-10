Nicola Sturgeon fled to ‘mammy and daddy’ when home raided by police

Nicola Sturgeon was interviewed by Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - Rich Dyson/Alamy

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed that she fled to her parents’ house after police raided her home as part of an investigation into SNP finances.

The former first minister said she sought solace with “mammy and daddy” as her husband Peter Murrell was questioned by detectives.

In her first detailed sit-down interview since she was brought in for questioning in June as a suspect in a criminal probe, she also deflected a question over the toll of the investigation on her marriage – saying it was “not something anyone should worry about”.

Mr Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested and interrogated in April while the home he shares with Ms Sturgeon was searched over two days by police.

She repeated her claim that she had no idea what was about to unfold when she announced her resignation as first minister. The first she knew of the raid was when she got a “knock on the door” on the morning of April 5, she claimed.

‘Not the best day of my life’

Asked by the broadcaster Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe about the impact on her 13-year marriage, Ms Sturgeon responded: “My marriage is not something anyone should worry about.”

Mr Murrell has not addressed the arrest publicly, though he was pictured with Ms Sturgeon on a shopping trip in Edinburgh this week.

Asked what was going through her head while her husband was in the police station, she said she could not recall.

“I have no idea, I was with my mum and dad,” she said.

“Always go back to your mammy and daddy. I can’t even remember everything that was going through my head, it was not the best day of my life, put it that way.”

Colin Beattie, the SNP’s ex-treasurer, has also been arrested as part of the investigation. All three have been released without charge.

While some of her supporters have criticised police for erecting a forensics-style tent in her front garden, Ms Sturgeon suggested she had confidence in the investigation and Police Scotland’s actions.

A tent was erected outside Nicola Sturgeon's home while police carried out their inquiries

“It’s obviously been a really difficult, traumatic experience,” she said.

“People live through worse. My touchstone in all of it, all along, is I’m confident in my own position. I’m absolutely certain I’ve done nothing wrong.

“Therefore I need to, and do, trust in the process. The police are doing a job and therefore I have to have faith that everything they’re doing, and the process, is justified.

“I’m going to continue to have faith in that. The touchstone is the confidence in my own position.”

The ‘knock on the door’

Opponents have questioned whether the scaling up of the police investigation was the real reason that Ms Sturgeon announced her shock resignation in February. The search came days after she officially stood down.

She again dismissed the claims, insisting she “wouldn’t have been able to function” during her final weeks in office if she knew what was about to unfold.

She refused to say when she first knew about an SNP-owned luxury campervan, seized by police from her mother-in-law’s driveway, claiming it was a question that “went to the heart” of the police investigation.

That meant she was “not going to get into it”, she told a supportive crowd in the Scottish capital.

She said the first realised of the raid on her home on the outskirts of Glasgow was“when it was happening”.

When Mr Dale asked if this meant “literally the knock on the door”, Ms Sturgeon said: “Yes, but I’m not going to go any further into that. Maybe one day I’ll be able to, but that day’s not now.”

Asked whether she was confident that her husband had done nothing wrong, Ms Sturgeon said she was not prepared to speak for him and that nothing should be read into her answer.

“In not answering that question, that’s not to say yes or no,” she said.

“I’m speaking for myself, I’m not going to speak for anyone else, whether it’s my husband or anyone else.”

Police launched their investigation following complaints from independence supporters that around £600,000 in donations, for referendum campaigns that never happened, had gone “missing” from party accounts.

Sir Iain Livingstone, the outgoing chief constable of Police Scotland, recently suggested that the probe had “moved beyond” initial allegations and was examining “potential embezzlement”.

