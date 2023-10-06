Nicola Sturgeon claims late Queen liked political ‘gossip’ and wanted the ‘real story’

Queen Elizabeth II speaking to Nicola Sturgeon at the opening of the fifth session of the Scottish Parliament in 2016 - AFP

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Elizabeth II enjoyed political “gossip” and would try to get to the “real story” behind newspaper reports.

The former first minister of Scotland said she feels privileged to have spent several hours chatting with the late Queen – who “liked a bit of gossip”.

Ms Sturgeon said Queen Elizabeth would then contrast these “special” conversations with her past dealings with political figures – like Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

Speaking on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, the former Scottish National Party leader said: “She liked a bit of gossip, she liked to hear what was happening in the political world.

“She would ask me about things she had read in the papers and what was the real story here.

“They would go from that to her reflecting on her audiences with Churchill and you know, meeting people like Mandela.

“It was incredible these discussions. They were very, very special.”

Ms Sturgeon, 53, served as first minister and leader of the SNP from 2014 to 2023.

The Scottish politician said she would meet the late Queen twice a year – once during the summer in Holyrood, Edinburgh, and again during the autumn in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

Queen Elizabeth II received Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2022 - JANE BARLOW/PA

Reflecting on these encounters, Ms Sturgeon added: “She was wonderful. As first minister, you don’t have a weekly audience with the Queen – or now King – as Prime Ministers do.

“I consider myself very privileged to have had, in total, several hours of private time [with her].

“She was incredibly warm, chatty – she would always just put you at your ease.

“And very, very, very well-informed – scarily well-informed.

“Like one of the encounters where I would stress in advance about [whether] I know everything that has happened in Scotland over the last 48 hours because she will ask you about it.”

Ms Sturgeon said Queen Elizabeth wasn’t interrogating her but would comment on what was going on.

She added: “I used to make sure I was absolutely on top of – not just the great affairs of state – but [also] things that had been happening in communities in Balmoral for example. [She was] well-informed.”