Nicola Sturgeon accuses Boris Johnson of ‘shambolic decision making process’ over UK quarantine rules

Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Boris Johnson's government over air bridges. (Sky News/AP)

Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Boris Johnson’s government over its “shambolic” handling of air bridges.

First minister Sturgeon claimed Downing Street had not involved Scotland in its decision making on the matter.

Johnson’s administration is set to release a full list of countries from which people can travel to England without having to quarantine for 14 days upon entry.

The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are to set out their own rules.

Sturgeon said Scotland needs to analyse the UK government’s proposals “properly”, before launching a broadside at Johnson.

Speaking at her coronavirus briefing on Friday, Sturgeon said: “When so much is at stake, as it is right now, we can’t allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of – to be quite frank about it – another government’s shambolic decision process.

“We want to welcome visitors again from around the world and we also want to allow our own citizens to travel.

"We can't allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of another government's shambolic decision making process."



First Minister @NicolaSturgeon says Scotland will make its own decision on 'air bridges' "very soon".



Read more: https://t.co/23jwwRcK3C pic.twitter.com/allnthsMSb — SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 3, 2020

“We also want, if possible for obvious practical reasons, to have alignment on these matters with the rest of the UK.”

The requirement for everyone arriving into the UK – bar a handful of exemptions – to self-isolate for 14 days was introduced on 8 June.

Under the lifted restrictions, passengers from the approved countries – which will be kept “under constant review” – will still be required to provide contact information on arrival in England.

Anyone self-isolating because they have arrived or returned before 10 July will be able to stop from that date.

