Nicola Sturgeon advises shoppers and commuters to start wearing face coverings

Nicola Sturgeon has broken ranks with Boris Johnson by unveiling official guidance recommending the public wear face coverings in shops and on public transport.

The First Minister said Scots over the age of two should wear a cloth covering, such as a scarf or t-shirt, in "enclosed spaces" where social distancing is difficult.

The change ramps up pressure on Mr Johnson to follow suit in England, with Ms Sturgeon stating she assumed that UK ministers had seen the same scientific advice she had.

However, she denied trying to embarrass the Prime Minister by announcing the move first, claiming attempts to "read malign motives" were "tedious and misplaced.

I’m just trying to do my job - as every other government is. This tendency to read malign motives when all any of us is trying to do is tackle the virus as best we can, is tedious and misplaced. https://t.co/VNVHthPsO9 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 28, 2020

Rather than protecting the wearer, she said the main benefit of face coverings is helping prevent asymptomatic carriers who do not realise they have the virus from passing it on.

Although she said face coverings were voluntary rather than mandatory "at this stage", she added this would be kept "under review" and the rules could be tightened when lockdown restrictions are eased.

Downing Street hinted UK ministers will shortly issue similar advice, stating that "by and large we have moved forward with a single four nations approach."

They are considering evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which Ms Sturgeon also receives. Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, is among those calling for the change to "add another layer of protection."

UK ministers have started circulating proposals for shoppers and commuters to start wearing cloth masks as part of their plan for easing the lockdown, but no final decision has been published.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observes a minute of silence in a tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who died during the coronavirus pandemic - Reuters

Ms Sturgeon's announcement marks a major shift on previous Scottish Government policy, which has dismissed the wearing of face masks as ineffective.

Professor Jason Leitch, the country's national clinical director, said earlier this month that the global evidence should that people do not wear them properly and they are uncomfortable.

The new guidance urged Scots to wear coverings "of cloth or other textiles" through which they can breathe, and not a "surgical or other medical grade mask".

It also stated that they "must not be used as an alternative" to physical distancing, hand washing and coughing hygiene, which it said remain the most effective ways of curtailing the virus.

Unveiling the guidance at her daily news briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon admitted the evidence on face coverings was "still limited."

But she said: "It recognises that there may be some benefit in wearing a face covering if you leave the house and enter an enclosed space where you will come into contact with multiple people and safe social distancing is difficult - for example on public transport or in shops.

"Of course just now, most shops are closed so this would apply in particular to food shops."

She added: "The Scottish Government is now recommending the use of face coverings in these limited circumstances as a precautionary measure."

The guidance stated "there is no evidence to suggest there might be a benefit outdoors, unless in an unavoidable crowded situation."

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms and all members of their household must still self-isolate, it said.

Nicola Sturgeon asked if the new advice on face masks she had received was advice also seen by UK ministers. “I can’t speak for UK ministers. I assume that they will have seen the same general advice that I have but I think that's a question you'd have to direct to them.” — Chris Musson (@ChrisMusson) April 28, 2020

Although Ms Sturgeon said it was up to the UK Government to decide whether similar measures be introduced south of the Border, she added: "I assume that they will have seen the same general advice that I have."

She also emphasised that people "should not really be in situations very often" where a face covering is recommended, and that those with conditions like asthma "may have very good reasons" for wearing one.

Ms Sturgeon was pressed why the guidance was not issued earlier, given ministers have known for weeks that asymptomatic carriers are inadvertently passing on the virus.

She cited anecdotal evidence that more people are increasingly choosing to wear face coverings "and I have a worry that people think it gives more protection than it actually does."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "There have been points in the response so far where announcements have been made at ever so slightly different times.

"By and large we have moved forward with a single four-nations approach. I think the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all said they hope that continues to be the case and we would agree with that. We continue to work closely with them."