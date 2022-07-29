Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘shameless spin’ over cost of living crisis support

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Sturgeon - AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Sturgeon - AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Less than a sixth of the amount of government support Scottish families are receiving to help with the cost of living crisis is new, an impartial analysis has found.

The Scottish government this month said it is handing households almost £3 billion in the current financial year to help alleviate the impact of soaring bills and inflation.

But researchers at the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) found only £490 million of the money was announced since the crisis started in October last year.

They discovered that the vast majority of the total was related to schemes that predated by years the recent surge in inflation, with some policies harking back to the previous Labour-Liberal Democrat Scottish Executive in 2006.

More than half (£280 million) of the new support that has been announced since the crisis started was spent by the Scottish government passing on the Chancellor’s £150 council tax rebate for households in bands A to D.

If this was excluded, the SNP-Green administration has only provided an additional £210 million of help, which is equivalent to less than 0.5 per cent of the Scottish government’s discretionary budget for the current financial year.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, has repeatedly attacked the UK Government for failing to provide enough support to help households cope with rising bills but Holyrood’s opposition parties accused her administration of “shameless spin” over its own record.

‘Misleading claims’

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Tories’ shadow social justice secretary, said: “This analysis exposes the truth behind the SNP government’s misleading claims about the support it is offering hard-pressed Scots during the global cost-of-living crisis.

“They need to apologise, set the record straight, and redouble their efforts to help struggling households.”

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman, said: “The Scottish government are spinning like a washing machine. Some of the policies that they are claiming credit for date back to days of the Lib-Lab coalition.”

The Scottish government issued a press release on July 12 listing 27 schemes being provided to help households with the cost of living, including family benefits, free school meals and concessionary travel.

Shona Robison, the Social Justice Secretary, boasted that almost £3 billion of help was being provided “within our limited budget”.

Despite the SNP administration having significant control over income tax and some benefits, she claimed that Westminster “holds most of the powers needed” to tackle the crisis.

The Spice analysis acknowledged that the policies listed “do help reduce costs for families and households in some way” but added that “a list of measures announced specifically in response to the current increase in inflation would be quite a bit shorter”.

It said that “many items on the list are long-standing commitments that go back very many years”, with the oldest being three policies introduced by the Lab-Lib coalition in 2006.

These included £226 million being spent on concessionary travel on public transport for older and disabled people, £84 million on free eye examinations and £86 million on a water charge reduction scheme.

Free prescriptions, which also featured on the Scottish government list, were introduced by Alex Salmond’s administration 11 years ago.

The analysis said the most expensive policy mentioned, at around £1 billion, was increased funding for early learning and childcare. This has been Scottish government policy since 2014 but its introduction was delayed until August last year thanks to Covid.

If Oct 2021 was used as the starting point for the crisis, when the energy price cap went up and inflation was 4.2 per cent, Spice found that only £490 million had been spent on six new schemes.

In addition to the Chancellor’s council tax rebate scheme, it said £161 million extra had been allocated to various energy efficiency schemes and £22 million to continue free school meals during holidays.

A further £18 million has been earmarked for increasing the Scottish Child Payment from £20 to £25, £4 million for mitigating the benefit cap and £3 million for increasing certain social security benefits by six per cent instead of 3.1 per cent.

Referring to the £3 billion figure, Ms Sturgeon told STV News: “Some of those are temporary measures - help through council tax bills, for example, that came earlier in the year.

“Much of that is trying to permanently put more money in the pockets of those at the bottom end of the income scale.”

A Scottish government spokesman said: “As recognised in the report, Scottish government policies are helping households both immediately through targeted support and helping weather the current crisis a little bit more easily such as increased access to free childcare, baby boxes, prescriptions, travel and social security payments not available anywhere else in the UK including the Scottish Child Payment.”

