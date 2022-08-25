Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘falling asleep at the wheel’ for flying to Denmark during strike chaos

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of abandoning her duties to Scotland after flying away to Denmark while strike chaos spreads across the country, with teachers becoming the latest group to ballot for industrial action.

Opposition parties have condemned the SNP leader’s decision to travel to Copenhagen to open a new “Nordic office” at a time of unprecedented domestic crisis.

The Scottish government building will cost taxpayers an estimated £600,000 a year in upkeep for its day-to-day running and hospitality costs.

The First Minister’s two-day visit has coincided with a newly announced wave of strikes from teachers and binmen which will see hundreds of primary schools shut and heaps of festering rubbish pile up in Scotland’s streets.

As Ms Sturgeon and her aides left on Thursday, Sharon Dowey, the Scottish Tory MSP for South Scotland, accused Ms Sturgeon of “falling asleep at the wheel” during the crisis.

Promoting Scotland overseas has ‘never been more important’

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon robustly defended her actions, commenting: “Promoting Scotland overseas has never been more important now than in the wake of the Tories shambolic Brexit which is doing so much damage to Scotland.”

In the latest sign of public unrest, The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), Scotland’s largest teaching union, rejected a “wholly unsatisfactory” pay offer of five per cent from local government body Cosla.

Union members said the offer has caused “profound disappointment, and deep and growing anger” among their ranks as it amounts to a seven per cent pay cut when set against soaring inflation.

EIS now plans to ask its members if they will back strike action in pursuit of an improved pay settlement.

Des Morris, EIS salaries convener, said the response from members was “unanimous”.

“Scotland’s teachers have waited long enough for a decent settlement and must use this ballot to send a very strong and clear message to Cosla and the Scottish Government to pay us fairly, or we will take strike action and vacate the classroom,” he said.

Rubbish piles up on the streets of Edinburgh on Wednesday during the fourth day of bin strikes - Andrew Milligan
Rubbish piles up on the streets of Edinburgh on Wednesday during the fourth day of bin strikes - Andrew Milligan

Andrea Bradley, the union’s general secretary, said they would “never accept” the offer against the backdrop of 12.3 per cent inflation and crippling energy bills.

Cosla defended their proposed pay rise as the “highest offer made in over a decade” and claimed it would shield staff against the cost-of-living crisis.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s spokesperson for resource, said it was an offer “made in good faith” under “extremely challenging financial circumstances”.

She said: “It seeks, as far as possible, to ensure sustainable long term secure employment. On that basis we look forward to continuing constructive discussions with our Trade Union partners.

All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow will shut for three days next month as part of pay the dispute between Cosla and council workers.

Cleaners, janitors, catering staff and pupil support staff will walk out from September 6 8 forcing the closure of up to 1,000 schools and nurseries.

In a letter to parents Glasgow City Council said: “The extent of the action on this occasion means that we have had to take the decision to close all the city’s primary schools, early learning and childcare establishments and ASL schools”.

Binmen announce eight new days strikes

Meanwhile, binmen have announced eight new days of strikes next month on top of the ongoing action in 14 of Scotland’s 32 councils.

The strikes will spread to seven more councils with Unison and GMB members downing their tools in Aberdeenshire, Highland, Midlothian, North Lanarkshire, Orkney, Perth and Kinross and Stirling for four days until August 29.

A further four days of strikes will run from September 7 to 10.

In total, notice of strike action in education and waste services has been issued to 20 councils from Unite.

More than 80 per cent of Unite members from Scotland’s exam board have also voted to walk out following the pay dispute.

The union warned tens of thousands of appeals for exam results will be “severely delayed”.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, said: “For five months, Cosla and the Scottish Government have dithered and bickered with each other while our members have increasingly faced a cost-of-living crisis.

“We fully support them in their fight for better jobs, pays and conditions.”

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has insisted he has no “legal standing” to broker a financial deal to break the deadlock between Cosla and unions.

Despite calling the rancid mounds of rubbish on Edinburgh’s streets a public health crisis John Swinney has stressed “he can’t negotiate this agreement”.

He said: “I am not the employer, I have no legal standing to negotiate”.

On the action from EIS a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for teachers.

“It is for local government as the employer to make any revised offer of pay. Industrial action would not be in anyone’s interest, least of all learners and parents.”

