Nicola Peltz's Custom Valentino Wedding Dress Included the Sweetest Detail

Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Dress Valentino

Getty

This weekend, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham during a lavish (and very celeb-filled) ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and for the occasion, she enlisted Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli to custom-design her wedding dress.

The ivory, haute couture gown featured a square neckline and a dramatic train with hand-stitched lace overlay, but perhaps the most special detail of all was hidden, and was even a surprise to Nicola herself. According to Vogue, who obtained exclusive images of the wedding, the bride's "something blue" came courtesy of a sweet message from her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, sewn into the skirt of the gown in blue thread. Her dress was also adorned with an evil eye symbol on the interior.

Nicola accessorized the stunningly simple dress with long, lace opera gloves, and wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style with curtain bangs, which was inspired by her favorite supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married

During the "short but sweet" ceremony, Nicola walked down an elevated runway filled with water and floating flowers on each side, while orchids hung from the ceiling, per People. The exchange of vows was followed by a black-tie reception, where Marc Anthony performed and Brooklyn's dad David gave a heartwarming speech. Basically, the stuff of fairytales.