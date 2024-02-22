Nicola Peltz Says She 'Loves' That Husband Brooklyn Beckham 'Really Wants to Be a Dad'
The actress and husband Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April 2022
Nicola Peltz Beckham loves that she married a family man.
In a new interview with Nylon, the actress and model, 29, opened up about starting a family with husband Brooklyn Beckham, 24, whom she wed in April 2022.
"I love that he really wants to be a dad," Nicola told the outlet, also sharing that she wants a big family.
Brooklyn, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, grew up in a big family and is the oldest of four siblings: brothers Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, plus little sister Harper Seven, 12. Peltz is also no stranger to big families as she is the youngest of eight.
Brooklyn has previously shared his excitement about starting a family, telling PEOPLE in November 2022, "I could have had kids yesterday."
"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do," he said. "And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."
Earlier this month, Nicola talked about the importance of surrounding herself with family in an interview with Byrdie.
“Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” she shared. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”
Read the original article on People.