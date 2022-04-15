Nicola Peltz gifted special wedding present by David Beckham’s mum Sandra

David Beckham’s mum has gone to great lengths to give Nicola Peltz a unique wedding present.

Sandra Beckham commissioned artist Adam Claridge to personalise a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages, including a handwritten prayer by Peltz’s late grandmother.

The personalised shoes also featured butterflies, roses and a replica of groom Brooklyn Beckham’s tattooed cherubs.

Alongside images and a video of the one-of-a-kind footwear on Instagram, Mr Claridge wrote: “Honoured to have been asked to create these very special ðŸ£ ð‘œð’» ðŸ£’ð“ˆ for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.”

A previous post showed he had also made some shoes for Romeo Beckham’s model girlfriend Mia Regan who was a guest at the wedding.

Aspiring chef Beckham and Peltz tied the knot last weekend at her billionaire father Nelson’s $76m ocean-front estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The newly weds have since been enjoying another one of their wedding gifts - a $500,000 (around £384,000) reconditioned vintage Jaguar.

Football legend David Beckham presented the couple with the impressive vehicle after they said “I do”.

Beckham has been spotted driving the car around Palm Beach and he even took Peltz’s best friend Angela for a spin on Tuesday.

Peltz, who appeared to be in a car behind them, captured the moment on camera and uploaded the photo to Instagram, writing: “My king and queen”.

While they continue to bask in glow of their exchanging of vows, don’t expect to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet in the immeadiate future.

Brookyn has said while he definitely hopes to one day start a family with Peltz, he wants to focus on his career first.

He made the confession during an episode of his recently launched Cookin’ With Brooklyn show on social media.

In the clip, he could been seen getting a pastry tutorial from experienced chef Nancy Silverton.

Speaking to the camera, he said: “I’m not much of a baker. It always comes across as so much fun, like you can do it with your kids. That’s why I want to learn to become a great baker before I have kids.”