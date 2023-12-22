Victoria Beckham Dances with Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz During Bahamas Vacation

The former Spice Girl featured clips of her family having fun on their trip on her Instagram on Thursday

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram; Victoria Beckham/ Instagram Nicola Peltz is seen dacing with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, shared a sweet moment during their family vacation in the Bahamas!

Victoria, 49, uploaded a clip to her Instagram Story on Thursday that featured her and the model, 28, both wearing black in their beach looks as they danced in the sand at sunset.

Nicola — who wore a black shirt, white shorts and wedges — walked over to her mother-in-law on the sand and laughed as she followed Victoria's lead while moving along to the beat of the music. The fashion designer — barefoot in a chic black dress — danced confidently as the pair moved across the san and even playfully grabbed her daughter-in-law's hands near the end of the clip.

"Love you @nicolaannepelrzbeckham," she wrote on top of the clip, adding, "We hadn't drunk much at all!" Nicola then shared the clip on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Love you!! 😂🩷"

The fun clip was also featured in an Instagram Reel uploaded by Victoria on her Instagram page, which included her husband, David Beckham, 48, and their daughter Harper, 12, and sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24, Nicola's husband. Victoria noted in the caption that her son Romeo, 21, was absent from the trip.

"Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven 🌴 xxxx" the fashion designer wrote alongside her Instagram Reel, which showed the family — minus Romeo — at various points on the fun trip, including on a boat, at the beach, cooking and snorkelling.

Meanwhile, Nicola also shared the fun video with her mother-in-law on her own Instagram page, as well as sweet photos with her husband, alongside the caption, "heavenly 🪽🩵🪽."

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram Nicola Peltz dances with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022. That November, he opened up to PEOPLE about someday becoming a father.

"I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously, it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad," he told PEOPLE.

Since getting married, Nicola has been joining the Beckhams in more public outings. In March, she and her husband supported Victoria during Paris Fashion Week. Victoria posted a picture of her family on Instagram, thanking them for joining her at the show, writing in part, "I couldn't do it without you."

Nicola Peltz Beckham/ Instagram Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola also celebrated the release of David's four-part Netflix docuseries, Beckham, at its London premiere in October. The actress and director and Brooklyn then joined his parents for a dinner date in Miami that same month.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Victoria continued to share sweet moments from the family trip on her Instagram Story. As well as the fun clip with Nicola, she also shared a photo of a soccer ball on a bed, writing over the image: "Just me or... Is this weird on holiday?"

As well as sharing Nicola's post on her Story, the former Spice Girl also posted several sweet snaps of daughter Harper, 12, having fun on the beach.

"Harper living her best life!!," she captioned one adorable photo.



