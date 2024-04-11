Nicola Peltz Beckham Says Marriage to Brooklyn Beckham Is Like a "Never-Ending Sleepover"

"He really is my best friend."

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week on April 9. The actress reflected on two years of marriage with Beckham and assured fans of their relationship that there is lots of love.

“I feel like when you're on a sleepover or a play date, and it's like, you're always like: 'Oh, can they sleep over again?’ And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date,” she told People. “That's how we feel. He really is my best friend. I feel like that.”

Taking a look back, Nicola shared a few of her favorite memories from her and Brooklyn's big day that involved her grandmother. “I remember I got really nervous talking in front of people or in front of crowds," she explained. "But right before I walked down the aisle with my dad, I heard everyone clapping and cheering. It was because my Nani had her flowers, and she was dancing down the aisle.”



Her second favorite memory from her wedding was a moment that guests at her wedding didn't get to see: “I think that someone gave us advice—which is, I think the best advice to anyone who's soon to be married—is to grab your partner and even if it's for two minutes … throughout the night and just be like: 'Oh my God,’" she said. "Just have a moment with them ... there's so much happening, so many people. Brooklyn and I ran off a few times, and I feel like those are the special moments."

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot on April 9, 2022, in the backyard of her family's estate in Florida. In celebration of the milestone, Brooklyn shared shots from their wedding on Instagram. "Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx I love you my forever girl," he captioned the images.

Peltz-Beckham returned the favor with a dedicated Instagram post to her feed. She wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. I can’t believe it’s been two years since we got married. I love you with all my heart, and everyday my love for you gets more and more. thank you for being my best friend - I love our forever playdate."



