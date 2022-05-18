Nicola Coughlan Addresses Doctor Who Companion Rumours After Ncuti Gatwa Sparks Speculation

Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa at this year's TV Baftas (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa at this year's TV Baftas (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Ncuti Gatwa sent the Doctor Who rumour mill into overdrive when he shared a cryptic photo of himself and Nicola Coughlan on his Instagram page.

Just hours after he was announced to be taking over from Jodie Whittaker at the helm of the Tardis, Ncuti posted a picture of himself and Nicola holding hands on the red carpet at the TV Baftas.

“A pair of dolls,” he teased, leading many to suspect the Derry Girls and Bridgerton star could be about to become a new companion for the Time Lord when Doctor Who returns in 2023.

However, it turns out fans may have been getting ahead of themselves.

“I am not going to be on Doctor Who,” she told Variety, although she did confirm that she and Ncuti were “doing something together”.

And while she offered no additional information, Nicola noted that Ncuti’s involvement in the mystery project had already been confirmed, though hers had not.

Interestingly, Ncuti was recently added to the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, which could potentially explain his “pair of dolls” comment.

Nicola will next be seen in action in the last ever episode of Derry Girls, which debuts on Wednesday night on Channel 4.

It’s also been revealed that her character Penelope Featherington will take centre stage when Bridgerton returns for its third series in 2023.

Meanwhile, although Nicola is not going to be playing a new pal of The Doctor, it has been confirmed that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has been added to the cast.

