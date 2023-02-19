Nicola Bulley: Body found in search for missing mum

Police divers were photographed searching the river on Sunday (PA)

A body has been found in search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The body has not yet been formally identified.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity.

“We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.”