Nicola Bulley: Police seal off road near where dog walker disappeared

Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Friday morning 27th Jan

Police have sealed off a road and launched an extensive operation in the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley following a tip off from two walkers.

A helicopter, drone and police officers were combing a section of the River Wyre less than a mile from the bench where Ms Bulley's phone was found at 11.50am on Sunday.

A man and woman were seen pointing to a section of undergrowth and shrubbery on the river bank while police searched the area.

Lancashire Constabulary shut down the entire length of Rawcliffe Road within minutes and said they could not disclose why it was closed off.

A police car is now stopped half a mile from the area with officers telling dog walkers the section is closed.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her dog Willow on a footpath overlooking the River Wyre in Lancashire on Jan 27.

Since her disappearance, police have launched an extensive search of the River Wyre and the surrounding areas.

01:14 PM

