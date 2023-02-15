Nicola Bulley had 'significant issues with alcohol', say police

Nicola Bulley - TIM STEWART
Nicola Bulley - TIM STEWART

Nicola Bulley suffered with "some significant issues with alcohol" in the past which had resurfaced over recent months, police have said.

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped off her two daughters - aged six and nine - at school on January 27.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith gave a press conference today at the village hall.

Later clarifying what they meant by "vulnerabilities" the police said that having spoken to her partner, Paul, it was clear Nicola suffered "significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause".

They added that these had "resurfaced over recent months".

They also revealed a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a "report of concern for welfare" at Nicola’s home address on January 10. No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.

06:12 PM

Nicola 'suffered with some significant issues with alcohol'

On Wednesday evening, a statement on the Lancashire Police website said: "We have described how Nicola had some vulnerabilities at the time she went missing and we just wanted to expand on that a little.

"Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

"This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

"As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola's home address on January 10th.

"No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.

"It is an unusual step for us to take to go into this level of detail about someone's private life, but we felt it was important to clarify what we meant when we talked about vulnerabilities to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation."

12:44 PM

Press conference ends

The press briefing has now concluded.

12:40 PM

Nicola's vulnerabilities are 'personal and private' and officers have taken them into consideration

Assistant Chief Constable Lawson would not elaborate on what the vulnerabilities were and said "privacy for the family" was his primary concern.

12:37 PM

'Obviously I can't speak to the dog'

Detective Superintendent Smith said she was not a dog expert and all police could say was Ms Bulley's dog was found in the area and at the time he was by the bench and the gate.

She said the dog could have escaped the field if it wished.

12:35 PM

'In 29 years of police service I have never seen anything like it', officers condemn online speculation

Detective Superintendent Smith said the abuse and speculation on social media was "frankly shocking".

She said it was the worst she had seen in her three decade long career.

12:33 PM

Water and land based searches continuing this week

Water is "inherently challenging to search" and parts of tidal River Wyre are being searched repeatedly.

Assistant Chief Constable Lawson said the "reality" was that at some point he would have to review how long his officers would continue to search the river for.

12:30 PM

'We are in the 20th day' and there is not 'one single piece of information' Nicola left the field

Detective Superintendent Smith says that "speculation and rumour" has been affecting Bulley's family, adding that the family "are kept regularly updated" with the progress of the investigation.

12:27 PM

'I am not going to go into the details of the vulnerabilities'

Detective Superintendent Smith said she was 'not going to go into the details of the vulnerabilities' as the family are going through "unimaginable pain and distress".

She said that those vulnerabilities made officers grade Nicola as high risk immediately.

12:20 PM

Witness who found dog's harness phoned vet for help

Smith describes how, at around 09:33 GMT, a local dogwalker found Willow off her lead and Bulley's mobile phone on a bench nearby.

The witness then made a number of phone calls. She made enquiries with a local vet in an attempt to find out who owned the dog, but the vet was unable to help.

12:20 PM

Fisherman who 'covered his face' has not come forward

A fisherman who was reportedly seen covering his face is also being traced, Detective Superintendent Smith added.

12:18 PM

Police 'inundated' with false information and theories but continuing to investigate "red van"

Detective Superintendent Smith said they were continuing to track down a red van seen in the area but said she did not believe it was suspicious.

12:16 PM

Derelict house has been searched three times and Nicola is not in there

Detective Superintendent Smith addressed a number of "myths" circulating online and said a derelict house opposite the site of her disappearance had been searched multiple times.

12:15 PM

Investigation looking into Nicola's social media profile in coming days

Police warned public not to contact them if they saw Ms Bulley was 'online' as it would just be officers investigating her accounts.

12:12 PM

'Exhaustive amount of work done' with Nicola's phone

Detective Superintendent Smith said officers had been examining Ms Bulley's phone in depth ever since it was recovered.

12:10 PM

'River path has always been focus of search of routes leading away from site of disappearance'

Detective Superintendent Smith said that if Nicola had left and turned right off the path when she left she did not make it to a pub around 50 yards away.

12:06 PM

Horses, dogs and helicopters involved in search

HM Coastguard, Police Marine Units, Police Dogs, West Cumbria Search and Rescue and volunteers from Specialist Search Dogs were involved in the search.

Fire and Rescue dogs and Firefighters were on the ground assisting the search efforts, as well as 24 Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue volunteers.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to search the area.

12:04 PM

'Really normal for dog not to have harness on'

Detective Superintendent Smith said it was not unusual for Bulley's dog, Willow, to have its harness off while in the field.

12:03 PM

Call made before disappearance was 'normal'

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said the teams call Nicola was on before she disappeared was a routine one and she "did not need to have her microphone or camera on"

12:00 PM

Disappearance of Nicola was graded as 'high risk' and had 'specific vulnerabilities'

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith says disappearance of Nicola was graded as "high risk" immediately after police were called at 11am.

You form a number of hypothesis - those included the one she could have gone into river, that there was third party involvement and that she left area voluntarily.

Said it was her "main working hypothesis" that Nicola went into the River Wyre and it remains her belief.

She said there was not a single piece of information to suggest third party involvement.

11:56 AM

Officers investigating disappearance specialise in 'serious and complex crimes'

Assistant Chief Constable Lawson said it "remains the case that there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect in disappearance"

He said officers involved in the investigation are those involved with the most serious and complex crime

The force has searched more than 300 premises spoken to 300 people and 1,5000 pieces of information.

11:53 AM

'Unprecedented' search effort by investigators, police say as briefing gets underway

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson says Nicola and family remain "foremost priority" in police's mind.

They are taking the public through the investigation so far in "more detail than would usually be the case"

11:46 AM

Briefing slightly delayed but set to get underway any minute

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, who have not spoken publicly about the case before, are preparing to provide an update on the investigation so far. 

11:16 AM

Glove found in field close to where Ms Bulley disappeared

On Tuesday it was revealed detectives searching for Nicola Bulley were given a “stained” glove from the field in which she was last sighted.

Lancashire Police underlined their line of enquiry had not changed following the discovery of the blue ski glove by two walkers who found the item on Feb 7 yards away from the bench where she left her mobile phone.

Footage of the glove, which was said to be stained, was shared on the social media site TikTok but has since been deleted.

11:11 AM

Search efforts currently focused on the sea at Morecambe Bay

At the end of last week the search for Ms Bulley moved nine miles downstream to the coast after a specialist underwater team brought in at her family’s request found no sign her.

The private Specialist Group International search team, requested by her partner Paul Ansell, called off its attempts to find her after three days scouring the river

Peter Faulding, SGI’s founder, said at the time he believed that “if she was in the river she would have surfaced by now”.

11:06 AM

Police set to hold first televised briefing at 11.45am

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith will lead the conference.

Superintendent Sally Riley led the last briefing on 7 February during which she revealed police were trying to trace more than 700 drivers who travelled through the village around the time Ms Bulley went missing.

She said it was still the force's hypothesis that Ms Bulley fell in the River Wyre adding that more than 40 detectives are currently working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry.

