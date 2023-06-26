Nicola Bulley inquest latest: Family arrive as first witnesses called to give evidence

Nicola Bulley's inquest is being held in Preston

Nicola Bulley’s family have arrived at the inquest into her death and taken their seats in the front row at County Hall in Preston.

Her partner, Paul Ansell, was sitting alongside her parents Ernest and Dot and her sister Louise Cunningham.

They arrived in the chamber just before 10.40am, ahead of sixteen witnesses giving evidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day hearing.

Mr Ansell and Ms Cunningham are due to give evidence on Tuesday.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

11:24 AM BST

Pictures: Friends arrive at inquest

Friends of Nicola Bulley have been pictured arriving at the inquest in Preston.

Heather Gibbons and Hannah Swale helped during the police search for the mother-of-two.

Heather Gibbons

Hannah Swale

11:12 AM BST

Police diver and drowning experts to give evidence

The County Hall in Preston was busy with members of the public and media on Monday morning ahead of the two-day inquest into Nicola Bulley’s death, Ewan Somerville reports.

A total of 21 witnesses are due to give evidence at the inquest, sixteen on Monday and five on Tuesday.

Beginning the inquest Dr James Adeley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire, told the court that among the witnesses to be heard on Monday are a police diver who experienced the river conditions on the day Ms Bulley went missing, as well as a Home Office pathologist, experts on drowning and nine members of the public who were present.

A detective from Lancashire Police will also give evidence from Ms Bulley’s mobile phone and fit-bit data, while a superintendent from the force will explain the police search.

Ms Bulley’s clinician and GP - alongside her partner and sister - will also give evidence on Tuesday.

11:09 AM BST

Coroner addresses Ms Bulley's family

Nicola Bulley’s family has been addressed by the coroner ahead of the inquest into her death.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, told members of her family, who were in court: “I’m sorry that you are attending this court under these circumstances.”

He was told to refer to Ms Bulley as Nikki during the hearing.

11:07 AM BST

Lancashire Police response questioned

As the days passed and speculation continued online amid Ms Bulley’s disappearance, Lancashire Police revealed Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol and perimenopause.

This prompted widespread criticism for disclosing her personal information, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak questioned about the police approach and the force facing investigation.

An independent review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the case is currently under way by the College of Policing, ordered by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

Part of the review will include inquiries made by the Information Commissioner’s Office over the force’s disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

11:06 AM BST

11:04 AM BST

Nicola Bulley inquest opens in Preston

The Telegraph will be providing live updates as the inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley opens in Preston.

