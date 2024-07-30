Nicola Adams: ‘I went from doing 500 sit ups to not being able to lift my shoulders off the floor’

Born in Leeds in 1982, Nicola Adams’ fought her first amateur boxing bout aged 13. In 2001, she became the first female boxer to represent England, and after a serious back injury in 2009, she recovered to compete in the London 2012 Olympics. At the London games, she won gold in the flyweight division; a title she defended four years later at Rio. She retired in November 2019 and appeared as one half of the first same-sex partnership on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. She has a two-year-old son, Taylor, with her girlfriend Ella Baig.

Best day of my life?

When my son was born. It was just surreal seeing a human come out of my partner’s belly and thinking, ‘He’s here.’ It was just a mix of emotions: excitement, but also nervousness because now I’ve got a little person to look after. I don’t know what I expected. I just listened to the comments that everybody else gave me like, ‘prepare for no sleep,’ and, ‘Don’t wake a sleeping baby,’ and I was like, ‘Why does everybody keep saying that?’ and now I know why.

Best Olympic moment?

Winning gold in 2012, because that was the one where I made history. The pressure was crazy because I was already tipped to win gold before I’d even qualified. Also, I knew me winning would guarantee the women’s boxing funding, so there was pressure on that side too. If I didn’t win a medal, women’s boxing in the UK wouldn’t be where it is right now. The moment I won I felt a mixture of happiness and relief. Four years of training had paid off. You pray that you don’t get an injury because then you’re out. When you’re finally on top of the podium, able to say you are the best in the world, it’s an unbelievable feeling.

Best Strictly moment?

Performing on the Saturday night. I’d never danced before and didn’t know how it was going to turn out, but I put the hours in to make sure that I didn’t look bad. I was literally training from nine in the morning until nine in the evening, but for me that was a lot easier than it was for some others because I was in shape anyway.

Best celebrity encounter?

Meeting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on The Graham Norton Show. He really inspires me with everything he does, so to meet him in person and then to get to chat to him was incredible. He was telling me that his dad used to spar with Muhammad Ali and that he was a fan of boxing, and I was like, ‘wow, this is awesome.’ I didn’t challenge him to an arm wrestle. Have you seen how big the guy is? I sat next to him, and his thighs are double the size of one of my legs. It’s crazy. The guy is a unit.

Best thing about being a woman in a male-dominated sport?

For me, it didn’t matter. I just wanted to be a boxer, despite the barriers I had to overcome. That’s why I partnered with Bodyform, because I wanted to create a self-defence class aimed at providing women with tools to help them feel more protected. I wanted to empower them and increase their self-worth, because it’s very hard to live in a male-dominated world where you’re not treated equally.

Best thing about being a mum?

Seeing my son’s face when he wakes up and when he does something new. He’s just two, so everything’s a learning experience. The other day he started wearing sunglasses after a stage where he refused to put anything on his face, and he was having so much fun putting them on and taking them off. It’s awesome to see those sorts of developments.

Best personality trait?

I never give up. I had a serious back injury in 2009 that tested me. I was out of boxing for a year and that was the toughest thing I’ve ever done mentally and physically. I was bed bound for three months but the dream of the Olympics kept me going.

Best decision you ever made?

Moving to London for my boxing career because there wasn’t really anything happening up north. I joined Harringay Boxing Club, who were really good with women’s boxing. They were taking women away to tournaments, and treating us like we should be treated, and not like second class citizens.

Best advice you ever heard?

To always keep on learning and have the ability to be able to see another point of view, and to not just get stuck in your own ways.

Worst childhood memory?

When my first fish died. I was about five; I came downstairs and my goldfish, Homer Simpson, was dead. I was devastated. We had a little funeral for Homer in the toilet and then flushed him away. I’d won him at the local funfair where you hook the ducks out to win one. We’d had him less than two weeks, but it was still a very sad moment.

Worst moment of your life?

My back injury in 2009, when I thought my boxing career was over. It had just been announced that women’s boxing had been made an Olympic sport, and I was super excited. But I watched the announcement in bed because I couldn’t move, and I just didn’t know whether I’d be able to get back to being the fighter I was. At the time, I was ranked number two in the world and number one in Europe, and I was like, ‘I’ve gone from doing 500 sit ups a day to not being able to lift my shoulders off the floor.’ I couldn’t even walk 50 metres without being in pain. It took a lot of hard work to get back to where I was, but I stuck at it and all the hard work paid off.

Worst experience of racism?

At primary school there were always kids who would say something and treat me like I was nothing. I never understood racism, because I have white and black people in my family, so I’ve got a mixed family. I’ve grown up seeing white and black people having fun together, so racism is something that I’ve always struggled to comprehend.

Worst social media experience?

When I was on Strictly – because I was dancing with a same-sex partner, the abuse I got was absolutely horrendous. I was like, ‘You guys go to the club and dance with your friends that might be male or female and that doesn’t seem to be an issue, so why should it be an issue on TV?’ I didn’t understand that one either. I just ignored the trolls and thought, ‘this is happening whether you like it or not.’

Worst moment in a boxing ring?

My very last fight. I didn’t make the weight properly and I wasn’t given enough time to get to my right weight, so I had to crash it, which jeopardised my performance. I won the fight, but what should have been a walk in the park felt like life or death.

Worst personal trait?

I forget things a lot, but that’s because of my ADHD. I was diagnosed as a kid, and it’s been a struggle, but I’ve learned ways to deal with things that work with my neurodiversity. But I think my hyperfocus has actually helped my boxing as I’ve been able to pick up things that even the coaches didn’t see. It’s a pretty cool gift.

Worst decision?

I feel like every decision I make, good or bad, has led me to where I am now, so I don’t really see them as bad decisions.

Worst advice?

Every time somebody said, ‘women can’t box,’ or, ‘women belong in the kitchen,’ or, ‘why don’t you play a different sport like tennis? You’re too pretty to box,’ I just thought, ‘tell me I can’t, and that’s why I will.’

