Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig reveal cute name of baby son

Boxer Nicola Adams and her model partner Ella Baig have revealed the name of their baby son following his premature birth last month.

The couple shared the first photo of Taylor Nate Adams in an interview and photoshoot with Hello! Magazine on Sunday.

Adams, 39, also a former Strictly contestant, can be seen smiling at Baig, 24, who is smiling back and holding their newborn.

Adams told Hello!: “My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love.”

She added: “Seeing Ella’s body change and watching her give birth was amazing. I’m just so proud of her.”

The little one was born prematurely, weighing only 3lb 14oz after a C-section.

Baig added: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that. He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle.”

The loved-up couple have previously shared how it took four rounds of IVF since 2019 to become pregnant.

Baig took to Instagram to share the news of the birth, proudly glowing.

She wrote: “What a crazy week ... one minute I’m pregnant the next I’m a mum… I still cannot believe I grew a tiny human and he’s here in the world! I fall in love with him all over again every time I look at his gorgeous little face and wonder what I did to deserve him.

“I’ve only know him a week and I can’t bare the thought of a day without him, I don’t want to miss a minute. Every day he changes, gets stronger and becomes more alert and it’s incredible to watch!!”

Baig also announced she will take some time away from social media in hopes of being present in her son’s early life.

She added: “With all that being said I’m going to try and stay active on socials but I will be taking some time away to spend with my baby boy and be super present especially while he’s so young. Thank you for all the love and well wishes, we appreciate each and every one of you.”