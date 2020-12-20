Strictly Come Dancing Viewers Thrilled As Nicola Adams And Katya Jones Return For One Last Dance

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were over the moon to see Nicola Adams and Katya Jones return to the dance floor during this year’s live final.

Nicola and Katya made history in 2020, as the first same-sex pairing to ever compete in the BBC reality show.

However, their time on Strictly was sadly cut short when Katya contracted Covid-19, meaning the duo had to bow out of the series early.

While the BBC has said that the pair would not be given an opportunity to return and compete in next year’s series, they were able to perform together one last time during the live final.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones during the Strictly final (Photo: BBC / Guy Levy)

Rather than reprising one of their old routines, Nicola and Katya performed a new dance, set to Muse’s cover of Feeling Good, first made famous by Nina Simone.

And it’s safe to say viewers were over the moon to see the two women back in the Strictly ballroom for one last performance…

Awww I’m so happy Nicola and Katya got to have their final dance man. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 what a beautiful final touch to this show #StrictlyFinal — al (@alexotalks) December 19, 2020

Thought that was #Katya & #Nicola's best dance, actually. The chemistry was blazing. Great song too. So glad they let them do that. #StrictlyFinal — Alice Stainer (@AliceStainer) December 19, 2020

THIS IS WHAT I WANTED ALL SERIES LONG HELLO (i also did love their other dances) but omfg nicola and katya thank you for this pic.twitter.com/jz51Q2CaCo — ludolf 🦌 (@callumthighway) December 19, 2020

Wow, Nicola and Katya were fab! Glad to see them back on the dancefloor. #StrictlyFinal #scd #strictly — Toni McDonald (@toniearlybird) December 19, 2020

So happy to see Nicola and Katya back dancing. I got goosebumps watching them 🥰 #StrictlyFinal — Caroline Day (@Caroline_Day) December 19, 2020

Katya and Nicola!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

It was so amazing to see a same-sex couple this year. And I'm so glad they had their opportunity to perform again! #StrictlyFinal #Strictly — A Partridge in a Paige Tree📚🎄 (@pseveruscarter) December 19, 2020

THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY! YES Nicola and Katya! This routine is gooorge 🔥🔥🔥 #StrictlyFinal — Sabrina Barr (@fabsab5) December 19, 2020

Great to see you both dancing on tonight's #StrictlyFinal, you looked amazing and now let's hope you have paved the way for more same sex couples to dance together on one of the greatest shows on TV. Go Nicola and Katya...respect! 🥰 — Jenny Fawcett-Gray (@FawcettGray14) December 19, 2020

Nicola and Katya finally got to do their big sexy dance in frame,,, maybe I'm crying, — Cait (@caitf18) December 19, 2020

Watching Strictly on catch-up (what numpty moved it forward to run over baby bedtime?!)



OMG Nicola and Katya made me cry (we’re all fragile today, right?) — Antonia Bance (@antoniabance) December 19, 2020

So lovely to see Nicola and Katya back on the Dance Floor. Showing us what might have been. Just ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT. Well done to you both💖💖💖💖💖👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Darren Brady (@DarrenB14792865) December 19, 2020

Best #StrictlyComeDancing final ever!

All the finalists brought their A game, what a night.

Congratulations @BillBailey and Oti.

And what a dance by Nicola and Katya! — Wendy Emsen (@Wendxii) December 19, 2020

Recalling the moment she was told she had to leave the competition during a recent interview with Mel B for the Guardian, Nicola said: “Every Saturday, everybody gets tested [for Covid]. But the test results don’t come through till the Tuesday.

“So we were ready to start the new week, we were so excited. Then on the Tuesday we got the test back and Katya tested positive. I just couldn’t believe it. Katya was in tears, and that was it. We had to isolate.”

During the same interview, Nicola also spoke of how she’d previously turned down the offer to appear on Strictly as she didn’t want to dance with a man.

Nicola and Katya in their Strictly publicity photo (Photo: BBC)

“I’d been asked to do it since 2012 and I’ve always said no, because I don’t like wearing dresses and I didn’t want to dance with a man,” she explained.

“This year, I was supposed to go to Tokyo for the Olympics to do some commentary, then some presenting for the boxing. That didn’t happen and Strictly got in touch again.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll do it. But I’m not wearing a dress, and I want to dance with another woman’.

“And on the call they asked me three times, ‘Are you sure you won’t dance with a man?’ And I said no, either I do it this way or I don’t want to do the show at all. It took a couple of weeks. But they came back, and they said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do it. We’re going to support you the whole way’. I never saw two women dancing on TV growing up, so I never thought that would happen.”

The Strictly final saw comedian Bill Bailey crowned this year’s champion, with Oti Mabuse becoming the first of the show’s professionals to win two years in a row.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.