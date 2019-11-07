Nicola Adams: 'I had torn the pupil in my eye'

Nicola Adams with WBO World Flyweight title (Credit: Getty Images)

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams has elaborated on the damage to her sight that ended her boxing career, highlighting the severity of the injury.

Having announced her decision on Wednesday, Adams gave an interview to BBC Radio 5 Live. She said: "I didn't think it would be anything too serious but I had torn the pupil in my eye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I got the injury in the first round of my last fight [against Maria Salinas]. I phoned the doctors a couple of days afterwards.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide teams for Club World Cup and League Cup

READ MORE: Joey Barton in court charged with assault on former Barnsley boss

"I could take the chance and keep boxing and hope nothing would happen to my eye or an unlucky punch could mean I lose my sight."

Adams, who won flyweight gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics turned professional in 2017. She had six fights, remained undefeated and became WBO world flyweight champion. Her success in the Olympics also made her the first openly LGBTQ athlete to win a boxing gold medal.

Nicola Adams poses with her 2016 gold medal (Credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post she announced her retirement by saying: "I've been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss."

"It's just nice to be able to say I won a gold medal, created history and paved a way so women don't have to fight like I did," she said.

READ MORE: Second man pleads guilty to Ozil and Kolasinac attempted robbery

READ MORE: LA Chargers owner calls Spurs groundshare 'utter bullsh*it'

"They don't have to break down doors like I did to get into the ring and now there's a whole path laid out for them.

"All they have to think about is getting into the ring, boxing and competing. I'm looking forward to seeing the next Olympic gold medallist and being able to cheer them on.

Story continues

"Even though I'm not fighting, I'll definitely stay in boxing in some way because I just love the sport."

Featured from our writers