Nicola Adams and Katya Jones leave Strictly after Covid diagnosis

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones during the launch show of Strictly 2020

Former boxer Nicola Adams and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones have left the BBC contest after Jones tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement said the programme's "protocols" meant the pair would now isolate and would not be able to take part in the rest of the series.

They made history as the first same-sex couple to take part in the UK show.

"I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon," the Olympic gold medallist said.

"I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

"I'm gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I'm doing what I can to help."

View photos Nicola Adams and Katya Jones More

Jones is asymptomatic and said she was "devastated to leave this way".

"But I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey," she added.

Host Claudia Winkleman said she was "so sad", while It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball said she was "gutted for Nicola and Katya", adding: "You made history girls."

We're so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant. X https://t.co/UhHaBNP10r — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) November 12, 2020

Gutted for Nicola and Katya. You made history girls. Sending them both all the love ♥️ https://t.co/R5gZeLNw8z — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) November 12, 2020

The show's executive producer Sarah James said: "We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly. They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show."

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.