Niclas Fullkrug makes 'really bad' admission over start to West Ham career

Niclas Fullkrug has not started a Premier League match for West Ham (Getty Images)

Niclas Fullkrug has admitted it has been a “really bad start” to his West Ham career.

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer in a £27million deal from Borussia Dortmund, with the striker having impressed at Euro 2024 as he scored twice for Germany despite not starting a match.

However, two months into the season Fullkrug is still yet to score his first goal for West Ham and has played only 63 minutes of Premier League football.

The forward is battling a calf injury and has not player for his club since August, having first picked up the issue while playing for Germany last month.

Reports suggest Fullkrug has returned to Germany for injections in an attempt to speed up his recovery, and finally allow his West Ham career to kick into gear.

“I had a really bad start,” Fullkrug recently told DeichStube.

“I moved to London to West Ham after a very short summer break and after an intensive year last season, I think I played 57 games last season. And then a short break in which I felt that I had recovered relatively well.

“But then I had a rocket start because I moved here a week and a half before the start of the Premier League season and had a few sessions at BVB.

“I’m working very hard for it. I’m undergoing treatment and I’m getting good support at West Ham and I just hope that I’ll get fit again as soon as possible and can finally play in the Premier League on a permanent basis and show what I’m capable of there too.”