Niclas Fullkrug hands West Ham injury boost amid Jean-Clair Todibo concerns

Niclas Fullkrug could finally make his return from injury next week in a boost for West Ham ahead of a busy festive schedule.

The German striker has not featured since playing a combined 63 minutes across the Hammers’ first three league games of the season due to a prolonged Achilles tendon injury.

Fullkrug, 31, was only expected to be out for a few weeks, but suffered a setback in his recovery and has still not returned, having last played in August.

Tuesday’s trip to Leicester will again come too soon but the £27million man but could be available for the visit of Wolves next Monday.

Speaking on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the King Power Stadium, West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui said of his summer signing: “He is improving.

“He’s definitely very close. Tomorrow is going to be difficult to [play]. But hopefully the next matches he’s going to be available.

“For sure, [he will not be] in his best fitness, because he has to recover all this fitness — three months is a lot of time without matches. But fortunately he’s on the end of his recovery time.”

West Ham are also sweating on the fitness of fellow summer signing Jean-Clair Todibo after he picked up a knock in the 5-2 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

Lopetegui said: “We had a little problem in the last match with Todibo. Let’s see if he’s going to be available.

“He started having the problem in Newcastle. And he has that same problem. I think it’s not very important [severe], but let’s see. We don’t know exactly if he’s going to be available or not.”