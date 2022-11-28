Niclas Füllkrug: another cult hero pops out of the World Cup box

GLASS HALF FÜLL

The Fiv … this still doesn’t sit right … Football Daily loves nothing more than a World Cup cult hero. That’s why we lust after Uruguay’s Obdulio Varela, who strutted around the Maracanã in the 1950 “final” like Roy Keane, dishing out slaps, hard stares and beneficial advice. Much-fancied hosts Brazil never had a chance. Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the opening goal in the 2010 World Cup for South Africa, which is impressive enough on its own terms, but he’s mainly in our heart because, like Jerry Seinfeld and salsa, we love to say Tshabalala. What organic beauty. And that’s why we also love underdog diplomat David Beckham, sitting up in the stands with his fanciest togs on, hoping one day to gather the global football family together in his arms like Gianni Infantino before him, only with an even bigger revolving bow tie.

So imagine our delight when another fully formed cult popped out of the box last night as Germany saved their skins against Spain. Step forcefully forward Niclas Füllkrug, who rescued his country with one of the great carpe-diem moments in World Cup history. He absolutely roofed an 83rd-minute equaliser that greatly improved Die Mannschaft’s chances of staying alive. A spectacular strike, especially when you line it up against the moment 11 minutes earlier, when he attempted to meet a very inviting Jamal Musiala cross six yards out, only to stumble and clank the ball off his shin and out for a goal kick. From the ridiculous to the sublime, but things just seem to keep happening around Füllkrug, a hunky dude who, if you haven’t yet seen him play, is sort of like the similarly chaotic Darwin Núñez if spliced in a genetic experiment with Rickie Lambert, a generous platter of local tubular smoked-pork product, and a quiff. Yes, that good.

Related: Germany cling to World Cup hopes after Niclas Füllkrug forces Spain draw

It’s important to put all of this into some sort of perspective. Füllkrug is 29 years old; has spent a large proportion of his career in Bundesliga 2; is in possession of a couple of dodgy, much-operated-on knees; and has only just started bothering top-flight goalies with newly promoted Werder Bremen. His scoring feats – and, let’s face it, Timo Werner’s injury – earned a late call-up to Germany’s squad, and he won his first cap 12 days ago. His first cap. Twelve days ago! He motivates himself by listening to Eye of the Tiger, which even Sly Stallone and the guitarist from Survivor wouldn’t bother doing these days. You have to admire this guy.

Story continues

So what happens next? Well, should Hansi Flick’s side beat Costa Rica while Spain do a number on Japan, Germany will make it through to the knockouts despite their coldest start at a World Cup since 1938. If they do survive, expect Füllkrug to start firing them in from all manner of angles and distances, in between flaying balls around the Arabian peninsula via his shinpads, trousers and face. It might not be quite enough to lead Germany to the title, but who knows? And in any case, this sort of here-I-am behaviour didn’t do fellow one-tournament surprise sensation Toto Schillaci any harm, did it, so good luck to one and all.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’d like to thank the Canada manager for motivation. In the end, Croatia showed who ‘effed’ who” – fresh from helping to boot the Canadians out of the HRWC with two goals, Andrej Kramaric goes in two-footed on their boss John Herdman, who will probably feel like keeping his effing mouth shut when asked for his post-match opinions in the future.

Andrej Kramaric giving it plenty after one of his goals. Photograph: Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

Perfect comparison of Engerland and the USA! USA!! USA!!! (Friday’s Football Daily) until “barely suppressed self-loathing v barely suppressed self-loathing“ where it should have been ‘barely suppressed self-aggrandizement’ for the US” – Shaun M Limbeek.

If progress in the HRWC is based on the way the team manager dresses then Japan are a shoo-in to get to the semis at least. Not only a three-piece suit but a spare pen clipped to his waistcoat and a discreet notebook to jot down his thoughts for the half-time chat. And a tie pin!” – Mike Boulton.

Dapper: Hajime Moriyasu. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

I’m exhausted! We have only just started the second round of games. Four per day. Enough aggregated extra time to watch an extra half, and then some, most days. What happens in 2026 when we have 48 teams?” – Steven Mintz.

All that Cameroon 3-3 Serbia lacked was Rigobert Song calling for Roger Milla to come on as a sub. Inject that match into me all day long” – George Jones.

Send you letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet Football Daily –while you can, hi Elon – via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … George Jones.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Wales need “the performance of our lives” to save their HRWC hopes on Tuesday, admits Joe Allen, with his side needing to beat England and hope Iran and the USA draw, or beat England by a four-goal margin.

Rioters torched a car and electric scooters, as well as hurling bricks at vehicles amid rubbish scenes in Brussels after Belgium were stunned by Morocco on Sunday.

Grim scenes in Belgium. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

Socceroos fans in New South Wales and Western Australia can eschew Sofa Tin for Late-Night Barstool Hic as authorities OKd an extension to trading hours so pubs can cover the flamin’ 2am AEDT kick-off against Denmark on Thursday.

And in case you were wondering why so many players are wearing face masks in Qatar, here’s a handy explainer.

BEYOND THE HRWC

A second-tier derby in Turkey between Goztepe and Altay was abandoned after a pitch invader violently attacked Altay’s goalkeeper with a corner flag.

The Russian Cup tie between Zenit St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow descended into chaos when six red cards were issued after a mass brawl in stoppage time of the 0-0 draw that Zenit went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Professional players in Scotland will be banned from heading the ball the day before and the day after matches after studies showing how it can affect the brain.

And just over a month after choosing to stay at QPR because “integrity is a big thing for me – and loyalty”, Michael Beale is set to do one to take over at Rangers.

STILL WANT MORE?

‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans are bringing the noise in Qatar, and Paul MacInnes spoke to some of them.

Lusail is the venue for the World Cup final and one of the strangest places on earth. Barney Ronay takes a deep dive into a Lego-city of the gods Andy Warhol would love.

Winter Wonderland, anyone? Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Jonathan Liew has peered through his 3D glasses and noticed something weird is happening at this World Cup.

Juninho Pernambucano cast his discerning eye over Brazil’s opening game and determined they look unified and have the firepower to cope without Neymar.

This is not 1956. It isn’t necessary to field some bullocking hair-oiled goal-tower, says Barney Ronay, but Álvaro Morata and Füllkrug did strike blows for the traditional No 9.

Eric Wynalda believes USA have a problem before their must-win game against Iran: US sports culture is built around endless second chances.

Michael Huguenin explains how Denmark has helped shape the Socceroos’ World Cup campaign.

Get your latest fill of the HRWC Golden Boot standings.

QUIFFS ARE BACK